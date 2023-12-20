 Congrats B. Chubb, AFC Defensive Player of the Week | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Congrats B. Chubb, AFC Defensive Player of the Week

It's fun to browse through some of the absolutely wrong opinions here about this

Bradley Chubb - What a Disappointment

I Rewatched the game again and focus on the defense. To be honest, Chubb was a non-factor in run defense and rushing the QB. He was rotating with Ogbah but what I saw was someone getting overpowered, manhandled and completely dominated. He was double team ONE time (picture attached) only during...
Not gonna link members directly, but goddam there are some heaping piles of crow some of you all need to munch on.
 
Not that I pay that close of attention but last week he lined up on the left for the Zach decapitation...don't recall him being over there until recently.
 
1703096810264.gif

Thank you Chubbs for forcing me to eat Christmas crow. Best meal a man could ask for if it comes with play like that.
 
E30M3 said:
Not gonna link members directly, but goddam there are some heaping piles of crow some of you all need to munch on.
Well, some weeks that criticism was earned. Happy thats becoming a non factor
 
We are going to need more of this over the next 3. Can’t have our key guys disappearing under the bright lights as has happened before. Front 7 needs to decimate Dak, Lamar, and Josh.
 
Well deserved. I posted during the game last Sunday that Chubb has been the most improved player on defence imo since Fangio came in. Might have been carrying some injuries last season and looks a different player this season. Let's hope he can keep rolling through the rest of the season.
 
