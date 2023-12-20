Congrats B. Chubb, AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Golphindolphin
He really seems to have switched into another gear once Phillips went down, he's been a beast.There wasn't a player who needed that more than Chubb. He needs to channel that for the rest of the season.
Certainly a possibility, I feel like this might be Ramsey's week again though. Vic threw that shadow concept out there this week, take CeeDee out of the game with Ramsey and Cowboys got no hope.Wish he gets it this week or next
Well, some weeks that criticism was earned. Happy thats becoming a non factorIt's fun to browse through some of the absolutely wrong opinions here about this
Bradley Chubb - What a DisappointmentI Rewatched the game again and focus on the defense. To be honest, Chubb was a non-factor in run defense and rushing the QB. He was rotating with Ogbah but what I saw was someone getting overpowered, manhandled and completely dominated. He was double team ONE time (picture attached) only during...finheaven.com
Not gonna link members directly, but goddam there are some heaping piles of crow some of you all need to munch on.
Lol, did you read the responses? Griers worst failure, 100mm down the drain, will cost us wilkins, etc. etc. etc. These are not weekly based comments.Well, some weeks that criticism was earned. Happy thats becoming a non factor