 *** Congrats Panthers on the Stanley Cup win *** | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*** Congrats Panthers on the Stanley Cup win ***

Go cats go!! So very well deserved!

Stanley Cup Sport GIF by RightNow
 
I totally agree that for tonight, this is absolutely the best place for this thread. Thirty years and finally the Panthers own the Stanley Cup.
My Son-in-law and one of my grand sons went to the game and my grandson called me after the game and told me how great it was. We both agreed that the only thing better would be a Dolphin SB win but I told him to enjoy this Panthers championship because no one knows when South Florida will have another Champion.

CONGRATULATIONS TO THE PANTHERS.
 
superphin said:
I've now seen all major Miami sports teams win a championship except the Dolphins. Please baby jesus give me closure in life. Congrats to the Panthers hell of a game 7.
Click to expand...
I guess that’s the one advantage of being as old as I am. Because now I have seen every South Florida professional sports team win championships. Otherwise getting old sucks.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom