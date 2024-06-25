Congrats Panthers on the Stanley Cup win ***

fishfanmiami
I will move this tomorrow but it's a great moment for South Fla sports
I guess that’s the one advantage of being as old as I am. Because now I have seen every South Florida professional sports team win championships. Otherwise getting old sucks.I've now seen all major Miami sports teams win a championship except the Dolphins. Please baby jesus give me closure in life. Congrats to the Panthers hell of a game 7.
Yah mon!Miami having the best hockey team is like the Jamaican bob sled team winning the gold
I love it