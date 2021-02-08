Congrats to Suh and Bowles

I was rooting for KC, but it was nice to see two former Miami Dolphins get a ring. Suh lost as a member of the Rams and finally got one with Tampa Bay. Bowles was a very good DC for Miami before getting a HC gig with the Jets. His defense won the game for the Bucs, shutting down the Chiefs without allowing a touchdown.



Suh played very well in Miami, although it can be argued he never lived up to his contract. Still, he was one of those players who didn't miss time and made a lot of plays. Happy for both of them.