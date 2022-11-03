Congrats to Tua

dolfan91
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa wins FedEx Air Player of the Week award for his impressive performance vs. the Detroit Lions
Tua Tagovailoa wins Week 8 FedEx Air Player of the Week after completing 80% of his passes for 382 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-27 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. #FinsUp
www.thephinsider.com
Congratulations Tua on winning this weeks Fed Ex award.