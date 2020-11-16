Congratulations again!

Manning

Manning

Scout Team
Joined
Feb 7, 2008
Messages
1,024
Reaction score
1,023
GBpackers10 said:
Huge win for the Dolphins again! I’m happy for you guys. Hey now your tied for 1st place with the Bills. They lost on a Hail Mary! That was unreal. I hope you guys keep it going.
Click to expand...
Half a game back. I’ll take it. If this team even sneaks into the PO it would be a huge accomplishment. A lot of ppl here weren’t expecting us to be competitive until 2022 and they were ok with it. F that win now baby!!
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
15,669
Reaction score
11,591
GBpackers10 said:
Huge win for the Dolphins again! I’m happy for you guys. Hey now your tied for 1st place with the Bills. They lost on a Hail Mary! That was unreal. I hope you guys keep it going.
Click to expand...

Love it! But it's okay for you to change "I'm happy for you guys" to "I'm happy for us(you included)."
We've voted and elected you an honorary fan.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
7,053
Reaction score
12,519
Age
56
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
Manning said:
Half a game back. I’ll take it. If this team even sneaks into the PO it would be a huge accomplishment. A lot of ppl here weren’t expecting us to be competitive until 2022 and they were ok with it. F that win now baby!!
Click to expand...
I don't think it will be "sneaking", or backing in at this point.

Despite what the media a$$hats may say, HCs around the league already know they will be in a back alley knife fight when they come a callin.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom