Congratulations again!

GBpackers10 said: Huge win for the Dolphins again! I’m happy for you guys. Hey now your tied for 1st place with the Bills. They lost on a Hail Mary! That was unreal. I hope you guys keep it going. Click to expand...

Half a game back. I’ll take it. If this team even sneaks into the PO it would be a huge accomplishment. A lot of ppl here weren’t expecting us to be competitive until 2022 and they were ok with it. F that win now baby!!