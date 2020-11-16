Congratulations again!

GBpackers10
Huge win for the Dolphins again! I’m happy for you guys. Hey now your tied for 1st place with the Bills. They lost on a Hail Mary! That was unreal. I hope you guys keep it going.
No need to be hostile. Also you don't know football if you think Rodgers is overrated.
I agree about them not wanting them to win another game ever because I hate every team except for my Fins. But to say Rodgers is overrated is an idiotic statement
Hostile? Lol. Unbunch your panties.
Why’s that?
I don't think it will be "sneaking", or backing in at this point.
Aaron Rodgers is far from overrated
Who touched you and where. Point to the doll.