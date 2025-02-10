 Congratulations former Dolphin’s DC Vic Fangio | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Congratulations former Dolphin’s DC Vic Fangio

JamesWsenior said:
Yeap. Amazing pressure by front 4 only
Click to expand...
I have since shut it off but I couldn’t believe what I was seeing from Mahomes. Like he never played the position before. The D made the best QB in the world look like John Beck or Cleo Lemon. Or even Pat White. Wow.
 
royalshank said:
I have since shut it off but I couldn’t believe what I was seeing from Mahomes. Like he never played the position before. The D made the best QB in the world look like John Beck or Cleo Lemon. Or even Pat White. Wow.
Click to expand...
Don't shut it off. It's beautiful. Haven't seen Swifty the horse since Q1. Seen lots of Swifty from the Philly D 😂
 
I shut it off too but Fangio was waaaaaaay to good for this franchise. We didn't deserve him and McDumbass is the reason he's gone. Mcdumbass should be banned from the league and never let in the state of Florida again
 
JamesWsenior said:
Don't shut it off. It's beautiful. Haven't seen Swifty the horse since Q1. Seen lots of Swifty from the Philly D 😂
Click to expand...
We had to get on the road - watched at Dad’s. He’s 88 and loving this old school defensive football. Wife and kids couldn’t get me out of there fast enough lol 😂
 
I still say it was tampering - signing with Philly 10 minutes after leaving Miami. But whatever, congrats to him.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom