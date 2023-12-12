Conner Williams out for the year

xSxPxHx
Per twitter reports he suffered a tore ligament and is out for the year. This is tough
I don’t even care.
Not winning in the postseason with this coaching staff. I saw enough tonight.
So the war begins. Before the site starts the infighting just know it's not personal.Coaching staff? How about a QB that clearly can’t win anything significant. I’ll take McDaniel over Tua any day.
So the war begins. Before the site starts the infighting just know it's not personal.
Coaching staff? How about a QB that clearly can’t win anything significant. I’ll take McDaniel over Tua any day.