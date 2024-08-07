 Conner Williams to the Seahawks. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Conner Williams to the Seahawks.

A lot of people are like why didn't we bring him back? I get it, especially for what they paid him. My guess in reading between the lines is he was disgruntled he didn't get a deal here and then got injured and has hard feelings. Just a guess.
 
He could've been a starter at LG for a playoff team here or Baltimore, but he chose 3rd in division Seattle lol...he wants the paycheck, that's it. We don't want those types here.
 
Don’t think the Seahawks are risking that much when you consider most teams every year eat dead cap money for players making a lot more, he is only guaranteed 3 mil of the 6 million dollar contract.

If he plays 1/2 a season and playoffs, it’s well worth the investment. You are getting one of the better interior linemen in the league.

Bridges were probably burned with him and the Dolphins last year. Don’t see with the cap space the Dolphins have left and the fact they’re bringing in guys off the street that they didn’t offer him more than the Seahawks?
 
Is he even going to play ths season? I heard he was down to about 200 lbs not too long ago and that his career might be over.
 
He could've been a starter at LG for a playoff team here or Baltimore, but he chose 3rd in division Seattle lol...he wants the paycheck, that's it. We don't want those types here.
Haha. The only player that doesn’t want the biggest paycheck was Tom Brady. And especially after the near career ending injury he had? He should take the 3mil 1yr deal over the 6mil deal… right? When I spell it out do you see how foolish it sounds?
Overrated AF as a C. Good blocker, bad snapper. Wish him the best, think he will do well if they put him at G.
There is a tiny contingent of people here who will agree with you. Most saw that he was an excellent center. Every center has bad snaps you just happen to watch 100% of this ones. Is snapping his strongest suit? Probably not… if he’s landing 99% of snaps and is a top 5 center in the NFL otherwise do you deal with it otherwise? Every single day.
 
