This is not directed to the OP.



But that is a horrible analysis or take on that play



To me, it was very clear Skylar decided he was going to take off and run.



Once he hits the gap, the defender Connor is blocking quickly closes the gap.



Skylar steps back and attempts to run to the right side when the defender beats Connors block and stops Skylar where Skylar attempted to then complete a pass



But, it's clear Skylar made the decision to run.



There's no panic. Absolutely none. Just a good defensive play and a QB who attempted to make a play when his running lane vanished