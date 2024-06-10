Connor Williams could be perfect move

He was excellent for us at Center. It sounds like he's going to take a little time to get healthy - maybe by mid season? I think it would be a great idea to sign him to a two year prove it contract that is based on reasonable playing time. He can start the year on PUP, then when he finally comes in - mid November or there bouts - he would instantly be our first back up at C and G (both spots) and he could come in and compete for the rt guard spot if whoever we've got there is not cutting it - be it Driscoll or Eichenberg. He knows the offense about as good as anyone, so he should be able to come back like before. It's not like he's not going to heal and you know we're going to need some reinforcements for the playoff push. Add to that his likely cheap price tag (not going to command top dollar - I'm thinking 2 yrs 6 million incentive laden contract) plus the fact that there is so much good will established on both sides (Dolphins love him, and he likes the organization). The more I look at it, the pros far outweigh the cons. We'd have enough money left over to still bring in a 3rd safety (Justin Simmons) and a run stuffing vet DT (Calais Campbell).



We do that, and I would feel MUCH better about the team and it's ability to make it through an entire season.