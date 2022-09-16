 Connor Williams: Highest graded player on new team | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Connor Williams: Highest graded player on new team

artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
I felt the same way and had no idea he graded that well, ate my crow in a previous post, Very happy to see this, good for him and us
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

They get an idea in their heads... usually early in the process... and then they just never change their minds-- no matter what happens later.

The rank stubbornness of human beings, and honestly... I think Americans are worse than most. Their pride wiping the floor with their reason... it leads to this, and conspiracy theories.
 
