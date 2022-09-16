Connor Williams: Highest graded player on new team

mrbunglez
That’s how I felt the first play high snap, but he settled down and played well that game.
I was told I was a handsome young man by my mom and yet my modeling career never took off.
This statement is how I would describe every week's entire GameDay thread.
Armstead and Williams made a big impact on the performance of the line. I think that Eichenberg struggled, but that he was better than most of the posters and analyst thought. I thought that Hunt cannot stop a loop stunt even if the defenders told him it was coming. It is a definite improvement over the performance of the oline last year.By every source I saw, Miami graded out as a middle of the pack OL in Week 1 vs a pretty good DL. That's HUGE improvement, and that's with Armstead, Jackson, and Little missing snaps.
The OL should continue to improve.
That was pretty funny, after that I went back and watched in the rewind and I was like wait a minute here mister poster
So many people make their minds up early... really early. The same people who trash every rookie who needs a year or two.
Dude was a beast on Sunday