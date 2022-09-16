 Connor Williams: Highest graded player on new team | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Connor Williams: Highest graded player on new team

They get an idea in their heads... usually early in the process... and then they just never change their minds-- no matter what happens later.

The rank stubbornness of human beings, and honestly... I think Americans are worse than most. Their pride wiping the floor with their reason... it leads to this, and conspiracy theories.
 
j-off-her-doll said:
By every source I saw, Miami graded out as a middle of the pack OL in Week 1 vs a pretty good DL. That's HUGE improvement, and that's with Armstead, Jackson, and Little missing snaps.

The OL should continue to improve.
Armstead and Williams made a big impact on the performance of the line. I think that Eichenberg struggled, but that he was better than most of the posters and analyst thought. I thought that Hunt cannot stop a loop stunt even if the defenders told him it was coming. It is a definite improvement over the performance of the oline last year.
 
Feverdream said:
I was told that we need to trade for a Center.
That was pretty funny, after that I went back and watched in the rewind and I was like wait a minute here mister poster

Dude was a beast on Sunday
 
Our line probably won't look great in the first four weeks. We are facing VERY strong teams... and it is early for a new scheme.

Now... on week 5, we are liable to see a huge improvement.
 
djphinfan said:
That was pretty funny, after that I went back and watched in the rewind and I was like wait a minute here mister poster

Dude was a beast on Sunday
So many people make their minds up early... really early. The same people who trash every rookie who needs a year or two.

I want it now Daddy; get it for me or I'll scream!
 
A lot of the pressure coming through the line seemed to be running past Williams. So, did our guards get obliterated on most pass plays?
 
After a 2nd watch, I thought WILLIAMS was quite good, actually. HUNT was mixed, but I saw one absolute pancake. ARMSTEAD looked sluggish and rusty for sure. He will help tons once in better game shape. EICHENBERG overall was not good, as the eye in the sky doesn't lie. The coaches can't sugarcoat that.
 
