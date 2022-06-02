Connor Williams is the new Center…….Niners lose their Center.

The Ghost
Williams said today that he’s been told he’s “very likely” going to be the starting center.
That opens up a discussion about LG. Maybe Eich is an ideal fit there?
Long time Falcons and Niners (and 7x Pro bowl) center Alex Mack announced his retirement today. That puts SF in a tricky spot as he was still playing at a high level.
Ironically comes on a day that we gained more depth at our center spot, apparently.
