Connor Williams is the new Center…….Niners lose their Center.

Williams said today that he’s been told he’s “very likely” going to be the starting center.

That opens up a discussion about LG. Maybe Eich is an ideal fit there?

Long time Falcons and Niners (and 7x Pro bowl) center Alex Mack announced his retirement today. That puts SF in a tricky spot as he was still playing at a high level.

Ironically comes on a day that we gained more depth at our center spot, apparently.
 
I'm sure we all have the same mindset, but when we have a teams 1st round pick for next year I find them to be totally relevant and want to see every game, the rooting interest is as strong as watching our own team, would be cool to have a sticky thread of their teams ups and downs.
 
When the season kicks in, make a "Pick Watch" thread if you want to track it. I'd certainly visit it several times.
 
Just hoping Tretter hasn’t been waiting for this decision to sign there. I want chaos in SF
 
