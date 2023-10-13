Connor Williams ruled out for Sunday 10/15

dolfan91
Looks like it's Eichenberg again at center.
Hopefully Williams is back for the Eagles game or the Dolphins might be in for a long night!
Then the Dolphins could be screwed if he misses a lot of time. That is one position where they can't afford a long term injury.If he re-aggravated his groin injury it could be a while before he’s ready again. I wish mcd wasn’t so guarded with his injury updates.
Then the Dolphins could be screwed if he misses a lot of time. That is one position where they can't afford a long term injury.
Exactly! McDaniel better give him the quick hook if he continues to play like ****!3 really good interior Dlines in a row after Carolina. If Eich is thrown around and is on skates like he was in Buffalo mcd better bench him. Seriously you’re not going to get any worse from anybody else.
Maybe you’ve missed the last 100% snaps of Eich’s career here.Typical overreaction.