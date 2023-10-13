 Connor Williams ruled out for Sunday | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Connor Williams ruled out for Sunday

Ryan1973 said:
Hopefully Williams is back for the Eagles game or the Dolphins might be in for a long night!
If he re-aggravated his groin injury it could be a while before he’s ready again. I wish mcd wasn’t so guarded with his injury updates.
 
AZStryker said:
If he re-aggravated his groin injury it could be a while before he’s ready again. I wish mcd wasn’t so guarded with his injury updates.
Then the Dolphins could be screwed if he misses a lot of time. That is one position where they can't afford a long term injury.
 
Ryan1973 said:
Then the Dolphins could be screwed if he misses a lot of time. That is one position where they can't afford a long term injury.
3 really good interior Dlines in a row after Carolina. If Eich is thrown around and is on skates like he was in Buffalo mcd better bench him. Seriously you’re not going to get any worse from anybody else.
 
AZStryker said:
3 really good interior Dlines in a row after Carolina. If Eich is thrown around and is on skates like he was in Buffalo mcd better bench him. Seriously you’re not going to get any worse from anybody else.
Exactly! McDaniel better give him the quick hook if he continues to play like ****!
 
