Connor Williams Update

It appears he's going to play this year. If Schefter is right, I'm hoping Miami is able to work something out?
 
Good OG , should of never of played center. Snaping is kindA a big deal.
 
If healthy, sign that man asap.

Put him at Center and move Brewers happy a$% to RG, where his lack of pass blocking skills can be covered in between 2 guys that know how to pass block.
 
Would love for him to come back if he can play like he did last year, but we likely can't afford him.
 
Happy to hear he may play this year wherever it may be. Hate to see career ending injuries.
 
GRYPHONK said:
If healthy, sign that man asap.

Put him at Center and move Brewers happy a$% to RG, where his lack of pass blocking skills can be covered in between 2 guys that know how to pass block.
Actually, it's much easier to give a Center "help" than it is a Guard.
 
I thought he was 190 lbs that guy was saying, adamantly I might add

Piss off
 
