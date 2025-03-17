Consensus first round pick?

Can the team make one side of the ball so dominant it eases the growing pains of the other?



I'm not talking about the '85 Bears D or the greatest show on turf (although I wouldn't dislike it) ... But is it dominant enough to be a top 5 or so?



I have doubts because of the show we have witnessed with the coaching staff and management.



But I believe the team would rebound quicker if the focus is headed down this path.



I believe the defense is where the team should focus. I don't think the offense can gel fast enough to get the needed impact from the start of the season.



With picks 1 and 2 I want potential starters on D. I would shop for a one-two punch in the DL/LB positions.