Consensus first round pick?

mwestberry

mwestberry

13Miami
Dolphins		Nick Emmanwori
S, SC66%		Jihaad Campbell
LB, BAMA33%		N/A

The experts who are supposedly right a bunch say the Dolphins are going defense in round 1. :shrug:

Both rank high and both are needs ... I am hoping to start with DT and if a projected starter @OL is available in Rd. 2 strike ...

But the thing for me is, if the Fins draft a potential starter w/#1 then the next pick should complement the first ....

The team needs a boost not a massage. Doubling down on one side of the ball with the first 2 picks is what I would like to see. :cheers:
 
JamesWsenior said:
I want a Campbell on both sides of the ball. In particular one with Jaelan as his first name or at least willing to change it.
I may live under a rock, but I don't know the name ... or if it's a pun, I didn't get it, lol. :cheers:
 
Breadcrumbs dropping everywhere in one chooses to see.

Chris be shopping for CBs in the deep discount aisle of Costco means we be drafting Edge and Dline early.

Hopefully the second comings of Bruce Smith and Lawrence Taylor.
 
Can the team make one side of the ball so dominant it eases the growing pains of the other?

I'm not talking about the '85 Bears D or the greatest show on turf (although I wouldn't dislike it) ... But is it dominant enough to be a top 5 or so?

I have doubts because of the show we have witnessed with the coaching staff and management.

But I believe the team would rebound quicker if the focus is headed down this path.

I believe the defense is where the team should focus. I don't think the offense can gel fast enough to get the needed impact from the start of the season.

With picks 1 and 2 I want potential starters on D. I would shop for a one-two punch in the DL/LB positions.
 
