Consensus first round pick?

mwestberry
13
Miami
Dolphins
Nick Emmanwori
S, SC
Jihaad Campbell
LB, BAMA
|N/A
The experts who are supposedly right a bunch say the Dolphins are going defense in round 1.
Both rank high and both are needs ... I am hoping to start with DT and if a projected starter @OL is available in Rd. 2 strike ...
But the thing for me is, if the Fins draft a potential starter w/#1 then the next pick should complement the first ....
The team needs a boost not a massage. Doubling down on one side of the ball with the first 2 picks is what I would like to see.