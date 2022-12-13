Consider this:

1. We had a crazy off-season firing Flores, executive and ownership issues.

2. We hire a head coaching virgin who showed intelligence, ability to work well with others and develop players. Extremely promising.

3. We get penalized by Flower Boy Goodell for something that nearly every team engages in (secretly trying to reach out to players back channel) and we weren't secretly filming other teams practice sessions, or deflating balls.

4. We developed our QB from a reclamation project into someone who still ranks in the top QBS (even after the Chargers loss)

5. We suffered devastating injuries but found some gems in undrafted CB Kadar/McKinley.

6. Our current record is 8-5 which most posters here would be orgasmic about in pre-season.

7. In a single off season we revamped much of our roster to become a relevant and dangerous team.

8. We have a young team/coach that will only get better!

9. We will make the playoffs

