 Consider this | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Consider this

Jamesw

Jamesw

Joined
Sep 8, 2019
Consider this:
1. We had a crazy off-season firing Flores, executive and ownership issues.
2. We hire a head coaching virgin who showed intelligence, ability to work well with others and develop players. Extremely promising.
3. We get penalized by Flower Boy Goodell for something that nearly every team engages in (secretly trying to reach out to players back channel) and we weren't secretly filming other teams practice sessions, or deflating balls.
4. We developed our QB from a reclamation project into someone who still ranks in the top QBS (even after the Chargers loss)
5. We suffered devastating injuries but found some gems in undrafted CB Kadar/McKinley.
6. Our current record is 8-5 which most posters here would be orgasmic about in pre-season.
7. In a single off season we revamped much of our roster to become a relevant and dangerous team.
8. We have a young team/coach that will only get better!
9. We will make the playoffs
10, Ray is Always right!

For those of you trolls/lemmings who are crying out to fire everyone and that our team is shit and won't win another game, etc., I am happy to send you each a bag of fresh elephant dciks to eat, from Thailand. Of course, said dciks will be vegan (likely tofu) as no actual elephants will be harmed in the procurement of the dciks as to not offend anyone. Fair criticism/debate is always welcome and appreciated but I suggest some of you "all is lost" twerps, transition or identify with another team like the Jills or Jets.

Phins Up!
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

Joined
Feb 29, 2008
8 and 5 and many are bailing :shrug:

I think we are good and will finish strong

Some adjustments need to be made but i believe in this team

Go Dolphins
 
DANTODUPER

DANTODUPER

Joined
Apr 12, 2005
Phins fans can get addicted to a certain kind of sadness.
Ok we are going deep into the playoffs just like the last 30 seasons and I know for sure this fantastic team wont let me down, cause they never had. This is the QB we have been waiting for and the Genius coach we deserve, we Just need some patience because Our life time patience has always been rewarded. Lets give Grier another 30 years, after all if I just keep on eating the right stuff and doing exercise it is possible that I can get to my old 90s and then my patience could be rewarded! I am so happy for me and the rest of us the surviving vegans!
 
ladeback

ladeback

Joined
Jan 14, 2002
This fanbase has been beat up for decades. I'm not with the reactionary opinions on either side..... Ya just gotta know if things fall apart this season after looking solid, some people are gonna lose their minds over it.
 
