Contender or Pretenders

Of course we've all heard the narrative. Yes, we know Miami hasn't played the stiffest competition but we are playing whoever is in front of us, same as everyone else. I looked at the top teams currently in the AFC an nobody are world-beaters. I'd say Jags probably hold the edge as far as SOS at the moment. Of course that is in flux each weekend. Below .500 teams bolded. Losses to above .500 teams italicized. Wins against above .500 in green. I think we are sitting pretty and after Sunday morning win we go into the bye weeks looking good.



Baltimore

Texans W
Bengals W
Colts L
Browns W
Steelers L
Titans W
Lions W
Cardinals W

Jacksonville

Colts W
Chiefs L
Texans L
Falcons W
Bills W
Colts W
Saints W
Steelers W

Kansas City

Lions L
Jags W
Bears W
Vikings W
Broncos W
Chargers W
Broncos L

Buffalo

Jets L
Raiders W
Commanders W
Dolphins W
Jags L
Giants W
Pats L
Buccs W
 
Just based off what I've seen and what I personally project for later this season, I'd say "solid playoff team." Get a couple dubs against the Chiefs/Cowboys/Ravens/Bills, and I'll say contender.
 
When close to healthy, Miami is a super bowl caliber team. One of the most impressive aspects of the win over New England was having four backups on the offensive line and getting it done.

My biggest concern is the Dolphins propensity to make mistakes. They will need to play cleaner to beat the best of the best.
 
After the KC game the next 5 matchups are all winnable games where we should be the favorites going in. The last 3 are the 50/50 games and we are home for 2 of them thankfully. You probably want to be at the least 10 wins going into those last 3 games. KC isnt a must win for us. Its good for street cred and playoff seeding
 
After the KC game the next 5 matchups are all winnable games where we should be the favorites going in. The last 3 are the 50/50 games and we are home for 2 of them thankfully. You probably want to be at the least 10 wins going into those last 3 games. KC isnt a must win for us. Its good for street cred and playoff seeding
They need this win to get the monkey off their backs about not beating teams with winning records.
 
