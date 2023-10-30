Contender or Pretenders

Finsational
Of course we've all heard the narrative. Yes, we know Miami hasn't played the stiffest competition but we are playing whoever is in front of us, same as everyone else. I looked at the top teams currently in the AFC an nobody are world-beaters. I'd say Jags probably hold the edge as far as SOS at the moment. Of course that is in flux each weekend. Below .500 teams bolded. Losses to above .500 teams italicized. Wins against above .500 in green. I think we are sitting pretty and after Sunday morning win we go into the bye weeks looking good.
Baltimore
Texans W
Bengals W
Colts L
Browns W
Steelers L
Titans W
Lions W
Cardinals W
Jacksonville
Colts W
Chiefs L
Texans L
Falcons W
Bills W
Colts W
Saints W
Steelers W
Kansas City
Lions L
Jags W
Bears W
Vikings W
Broncos W
Chargers W
Broncos L
Buffalo
Jets L
Raiders W
Commanders W
Dolphins W
Jags L
Giants W
Pats L
Buccs W
