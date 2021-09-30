Contest for Free Dolphins Field Passes (includes field access and free beer)!!

caneaddict
Pro Bowler
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 4, 2005
- Messages
- 1,209
- Reaction score
- 34
Hey everyone,
Some of you saw my thread before the Buffalo game. I have 6 season tickets with Field Passes. It's a really incredible experience. You get access to be on the field between the 35 yard line and end zone for the entire game. There's lots of room and big ice coolers with free beer / wine / soda / water. Another poster on here @Phin-o-rama bought 4 of my Buffalo tix and even though we played terribly, being on the field makes it pretty cool. I met him and his friends (they were super cool).
Anyway, I'm not sure how to reach the mods but as a thank you to the forum for all the awesome (and not so awesome) content and hours of distraction that everyone on here provides, I was thinking of giving away Field Passes to some game. Not sure how to do this though. Maybe as a prize for Finheaven donations (everyone that donates in a given month goes into a random drawing regardless of amount donated?) or maybe most posts in a month or best post (not sure how to measure either of those). What do you guys think would be a good basis for a contest like that?
For context, attached are pics from the Buffalo game. 1st pic is my wife and I pre-rain and 2nd is my wife enjoying the rain.
If anyone is ever interested in buying a Field Pass outright (outside the contest), I will sell the ones I don't use at my cost (no mark-up) to forum members. I have 4 extra available for this Sunday's Indy game (I have 6 and am only planning to use 2 on Sunday).
Some of you saw my thread before the Buffalo game. I have 6 season tickets with Field Passes. It's a really incredible experience. You get access to be on the field between the 35 yard line and end zone for the entire game. There's lots of room and big ice coolers with free beer / wine / soda / water. Another poster on here @Phin-o-rama bought 4 of my Buffalo tix and even though we played terribly, being on the field makes it pretty cool. I met him and his friends (they were super cool).
Anyway, I'm not sure how to reach the mods but as a thank you to the forum for all the awesome (and not so awesome) content and hours of distraction that everyone on here provides, I was thinking of giving away Field Passes to some game. Not sure how to do this though. Maybe as a prize for Finheaven donations (everyone that donates in a given month goes into a random drawing regardless of amount donated?) or maybe most posts in a month or best post (not sure how to measure either of those). What do you guys think would be a good basis for a contest like that?
For context, attached are pics from the Buffalo game. 1st pic is my wife and I pre-rain and 2nd is my wife enjoying the rain.
If anyone is ever interested in buying a Field Pass outright (outside the contest), I will sell the ones I don't use at my cost (no mark-up) to forum members. I have 4 extra available for this Sunday's Indy game (I have 6 and am only planning to use 2 on Sunday).