Contest for this weekends game

Guess the total points scored for this weeks game, with two stipulations.
1. Miami must win
2. If we have a tie, the money goes to Finheaven as a donation.
Obviously this is geared in favor of Finheaven.
Fins Up for 25 bucks.
