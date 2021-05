Burt Macklin said: We have like 13 WRs, maybe we take Malcolm Perry and Bowden and make them RBs....why not?



Bowden actually took handoffs a few games last season and looked solid, just not the prototype size for a RB. Click to expand...

Bowden was traded to the Dolphins by the Raiders because the Raiders wanted him to play at the RB position and he wasn’t very good at playing that position. I think the Dolphins are happy with him playing the slot but I don’t see him getting much playing time next year with Waddle probably becoming the starting slot WR next season.I don’t know if Perry would be better than any of the RB‘s they have now but it might be his best chance to make the team if he could be a RB for them. Because I don’t see him being one of the top 6 WR’s on the roster with the addition of Waddle and Fuller since last season ended.I think it is more likely Perry will end up on the practice squad if no other team signs him if the Dolphins release him .