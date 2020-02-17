Convincing HIGHLIGHT FILM of Justin Herbert - seeing a lot here!

-81- McMichael

-81- McMichael

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 11, 2002
Messages
682
Reaction score
35
Age
48
Location
St. Augie-Doggie
Seeing a lot here!

Pocket awareness, play-action passes, rolling out of the pocket and throwing accurately on the run, touch/feather passes, bullet quick throws, scrambling ability (runs well for a big guy), enthusiasm (running to WR to celebrate after big TD catch), even a good stiff arm on a QB run.

Just wondering, again, if this isn't who we should be looking at - especially considering the production with a team that wasn't the best coached or loaded with talent (like Alabama) at every position.

What do you think?

 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
5,273
Reaction score
2,482
Ok Can anyone balance it out with a lowlight reel?
 
marino13zach54

marino13zach54

Alwas Be Closing
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 23, 2016
Messages
1,411
Reaction score
1,491
Locke said:
Highlight films are misleading. They are literally his best plays and only those.
Click to expand...
You can take away much from any kind of film be it highlights or worst plays but ultimately you are correct.
 
Dolphinator530

Dolphinator530

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Nov 5, 2010
Messages
872
Reaction score
1,020
6'6 237 feels thin, he may be wiry but feel he needs to add some mass especially to his lower half. I am not world class athlete but when I was 23 and working out all the time and playing rec and adult leagues and stuff i was like 218 and im 5'11. He may not be an injury risk but his body doesnt look like he can make a run for the entire season without getting worn down.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom