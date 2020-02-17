Convincing HIGHLIGHT FILM of Justin Herbert - seeing a lot here!

-81- McMichael
Seeing a lot here!
Pocket awareness, play-action passes, rolling out of the pocket and throwing accurately on the run, touch/feather passes, bullet quick throws, scrambling ability (runs well for a big guy), enthusiasm (running to WR to celebrate after big TD catch), even a good stiff arm on a QB run.
Just wondering, again, if this isn't who we should be looking at - especially considering the production with a team that wasn't the best coached or loaded with talent (like Alabama) at every position.
What do you think?
