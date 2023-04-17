 Cook Coming to Miami is now Cooking | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Cook Coming to Miami is now Cooking

Multiple sources are reporting Dolphins interest and Minny cutting him or being forced to a trade.

I now see us with a 50/50 chance of getting him, The heat on this deal should be turned up soon.

He would fill a big void.
 
johnny storm cooking dinner GIF
 
Stop - don't get me amped up about this if it isn't going down.

Although I love Mostert - and Mostert ran through the Bills like a big dog on several occasions last year….Cook is a beast.

Cook playing at Hard Rock would just be nasty.

If I'm a LB - I'd rather see Mostert on Sunday vs. Cook.
 
Yeah, many "sources", but it's only one statement by his agent, who has alterior motives.

The Dolphins may "have/have had interest", but the fact that several sources are reporting it, when in fact it's only one actual source is meaningless, IMO.

Don't we ever learn how the world actually is today?
 
Until he's released, the Dolphins won't have an interest. Even then, money will be an issue. Other teams will offer more. Eagles, Bengals, Lions come to mind right off the bat as possibly having more interest (any definitely having more need and cap space).

Cook will only be a Dolphin if he REALLY, REALLY, REALLY wants to be.
 
The Vikings and running back Dalvin Cookcontinue to be at impasse. The impasse likely will linger, at least through the draft.

At issue is Cook’s $10.4 million salary, only $2 million of which is guaranteed. Will the Vikings keep him, cut him, trade him? Will he get the full $10.4 million from Minnesota, from anyone?

As the process continues to play out (or, as the case may be, not play out), Cook won’t be at the start of the offseason program in Minnesota, per a source with knowledge of the situation. Instead, he’ll continue to work on rehabbing his surgically-repaired shoulder in Florida.

The shoulder is not expected to be an issue in 2023. Agent Zac Hiller recently explained that Cook has been “playing with one shoulder,” and that he has been purposely avoiding contact to the injured side of his body.

Hiller also said that Cook has been playing for a “mediocre” Minnesota team, and that Cook will be “fully intact” in 2023.

“He has two shoulders, and he’s only had one,” Hiller said.

The question remains where Cook’s two shoulders, and the rest of his body, will be in 2023. He continues to be one of the best running backs in the league. He had multiple game-breaking moments last year for the Vikings, from the 53-yard touchdown run that iced a win over the Dolphins to the 81-yard touchdown run that sparked the unlikely comeback win over the Bills to the 64-yard rumble with a screen pass that helped Minnesota erase the biggest deficit ever against the Colts.

He’s also a very effective leader in the Minnesota locker room, a fact that easily can be overlooked when analytics drive personnel decisions.

Whatever happens, this is a delicate situation for the Vikings. If they move on, can they replace his production? Will they regret letting him go, based on what he does in 2023 with a different team?

And how much better will he play with a fully-healed shoulder?
 
Mach2 said:
Yeah, many "sources", but it's only one statement by his agent, who has alterior motives.

The Dolphins may "have/have had interest", but the fact that several sources are reporting it, when in fact it's only one actual source is meaningless, IMO.

Don't we ever learn how the world actually is today?
Yes and no. Some sources are credible and responsible in what they report. Those claiming a chance is the only reason I put thit this up.
I did say 50/50.

How do you know it is only one source for the increased reports? I have no clue.
 
djphinfan said:
Good stuff. I think Minny will make a move before the draft. If they draft RB he would have no value.
 
So Be said:
Yes and no. Some sources are credible and responsible in what they report. Those claiming a chance is the only reason I put thit this up.
I did say 50/50.

How do you know it is only one source for the increased reports? I have no clue.
What sources? I haven't seen a single one listed in this thread yet.
 
Ren said:
What sources? I haven't seen a single one listed in this thread yet.
No, I have nothing better to do and just come here to lie. You should ignore whatever I post. All more lies and just believe the internet. LOL
 
So Be said:
I have no clue.
Neither do they. I say the agent is the only source because that is the only statement of any kind that I have seen from any of the parties actually involved. Have you seen others? These yahoos can tweet anything the like. They can, and often do, take something innocuous and make it out to be meaningful.

How did you arrive at 50/50? I mean that is a mathematical probability. Please show your work.
 
djphinfan said:
The issue for Minnesota isn't the guaranteed salary. It's the dead cap. If they release Cook, they eat $8.2mm (and save almost $6mm.) If they TRADE him, they eat $6.2 (and save almost $8m.)

There is incentive for Minnesota to do this.
 
