Cook, Henry or Ekeler Cannot Be Ruled Out for Miami per B Jackson

Yeah I said this yesterday, I don’t think it matters who we sign if an elite player comes available they’ll make the move if the price is right. We thought we were set at wideout when we signed Cedric Wilson then Hill became available and Wilson was kicked to the curb. We’ll do the same this year if the price is right. We kicked in the tires they wanted too much so we went with Mostert and Wilson, they’ll continue to monitor to see if those teams scale back on compensation