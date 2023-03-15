 Cook, Henry or Ekeler Cannot Be Ruled Out for Miami per B Jackson | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Cook, Henry or Ekeler Cannot Be Ruled Out for Miami per B Jackson

S

So Be

Club Member
Joined
Jul 2, 2006
Messages
15,867
Reaction score
1,104
www.thephinsider.com

NFL free agency 2023: Dolphins rumors swirling around potential running backs

Are the Dolphins targeting a deal for Dalvin Cook, Derrick Henry or Austin Ekeler?
www.thephinsider.com www.thephinsider.com

I avoid posting rumors and pipe dreams but the Herald's Barry Jackson is our best and most reliable reporter we have. He adds credibility to the "possibility" that one of these three RBs could end up with the Dolphins.

I would have to favor Ekeler of the three. He is elite but likely only has a couple years left at that level. I'm guessing that our second and third would work and then there is the money.
 
S

So Be

Club Member
Joined
Jul 2, 2006
Messages
15,867
Reaction score
1,104
According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, these rumors, plus one more juicy one, are credible. In a response to a Twitter user asking if he had heard if the Dolphins were interested in trading for a running back, Jackson confirmed that Miami cannot be ruled out in regards to a trade for Henry, Cook or even Los Angeles Chargers’ running back, Austin Ekeler.


Ekeler is owed just $6.25 million on the final year of his contract, yet he is looking for a big-time, big-money extension. Would the Dolphins be willing to make that happen for the electric 27 year-old? If Barry Jackson is to be believed — and seeing as he is one of the most trusted journalists on the Dolphins beat — it absolutely cannot be ruled out.


The Dolphins are down to just four picks in the 2023 NFL Draft after the Ramsey deal — a second, a third, a sixth and seventh — so they may need to dip into future years’ picks if they want to get something done, but considering the fact that Chris Grier and company seem to be pushing all of their chips to the center of the table this offseason, don’t be surprised if that’s a possibility.
 
ForksPhin

ForksPhin

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 28, 2006
Messages
7,971
Reaction score
11,209
No mention in this “article” that we re-signed Mostert and Wilson. Ummm…
 
G

gregorygrant83

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 23, 2009
Messages
9,940
Reaction score
8,428
I think he wrote this before they re-signed Mostert and Wilson. Once they re-signed both I have a hard time seeing them adding an expensive back that would push either Wilson or Mostert to 3rd string. Seems like there would have been cheaper 3rd string options
 
S

So Be

Club Member
Joined
Jul 2, 2006
Messages
15,867
Reaction score
1,104
ForksPhin said:
No mention in this “article” that we re-signed Mostert and Wilson. Ummm…
Click to expand...
I do not see where that matters. Mostert is 31 and neither is a feature RB. In my view if we don't add one we will take a RB in the draft, possibly at #51.
 
MARINO1384

MARINO1384

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Mar 19, 2005
Messages
6,654
Reaction score
6,965
Age
32
Location
CT
Yeah I said this yesterday, I don’t think it matters who we sign if an elite player comes available they’ll make the move if the price is right. We thought we were set at wideout when we signed Cedric Wilson then Hill became available and Wilson was kicked to the curb. We’ll do the same this year if the price is right. We kicked in the tires they wanted too much so we went with Mostert and Wilson, they’ll continue to monitor to see if those teams scale back on compensation
 
V

Virginia99

Scout Team
Joined
Jun 4, 2007
Messages
1,534
Reaction score
2,369
So Be said:
www.thephinsider.com

NFL free agency 2023: Dolphins rumors swirling around potential running backs

Are the Dolphins targeting a deal for Dalvin Cook, Derrick Henry or Austin Ekeler?
www.thephinsider.com www.thephinsider.com

I avoid posting rumors and pipe dreams but the Herald's Barry Jackson is our best and most reliable reporter we have. He adds credibility to the "possibility" that one of these three RBs could end up with the Dolphins.

I would have to favor Ekeler of the three. He is elite but likely only has a couple years left at that level. I'm guessing that our second and third would work and then there is the money.
Click to expand...
Didn’t this come out before they resigned Mostert and Wilson?
 
BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 17, 2012
Messages
12,946
Reaction score
30,835
Last I heard there are lots of RBs avail via draft. And they don't cost too much!

Someone should let Grier know...

But maybe Grier has grown weary with draft picks and now prefers older vets?

He's better at picking out "winners" after they've proven to be sure bets (excluding injury history

and the inevitable slip in performance as a player ages).

Seriously if this trend continues the vast majority of our "best players" will be imports vs. Dolphin domestic.

And this is happening despite the fact we've had lots of prime picks in the recent past but not so much to show for it.

I wonder why?

Of course I reserve the right to be wrong.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom