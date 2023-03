Cook, Henry or Ekeler Cannot Be Ruled Out for Miami per B Jackson

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, these rumors, plus one more juicy one, are credible. In a response to a Twitter user asking if he had heard if the Dolphins were interested in trading for a running back, Jackson confirmed that Miami cannot be ruled out in regards to a trade for Henry, Cook or even Los Angeles Chargers ’ running back, Austin Ekeler.Ekeler is owed just $6.25 million on the final year of his contract, yet he is looking for a big-time, big-money extension. Would the Dolphins be willing to make that happen for the electric 27 year-old? If Barry Jackson is to be believed — and seeing as he is one of the most trusted journalists on the Dolphins beat — it absolutely cannot be ruled out.The Dolphins are down to just four picks in the 2023 NFL Draft after the Ramsey deal — a second, a third, a sixth and seventh — so they may need to dip into future years’ picks if they want to get something done, but considering the fact that Chris Grier and company seem to be pushing all of their chips to the center of the table this offseason, don’t be surprised if that’s a possibility.