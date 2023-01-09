Cool Dolphin Jacket Raffle for the Playoff run

fishfanmiami
Guys brother @ladeback is donating a like new vintage Dolphins jacket XL to the site to raffle off
Worn a couple of times and dry cleaned so it is like new
Great jacket and here is how you can win it for yourself
Donate $10 and give us your total points for the Dolphins vs Bills playoff game
If there is a tie the lower score wins
I am in for $10 for this great jacket
The money helps support the site so jump in
Thanks again brother ladeback for your donation
