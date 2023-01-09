 Cool Dolphin Jacket Raffle for the Playoff run | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Cool Dolphin Jacket Raffle for the Playoff run

fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

These pretzels are making me thirsty
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Messages
55,596
Reaction score
140,400
Guys brother @ladeback is donating a like new vintage Dolphins jacket XL to the site to raffle off

Worn a couple of times and dry cleaned so it is like new

20221201_210527-jpg.124363


20221201_210523-jpg.124364


20221201_210420-jpg.124365


20221201_210344-jpg.124366


20221201_210310-jpg.124367



Great jacket and here is how you can win it for yourself

Donate $10 and give us your total points for the Dolphins vs Bills playoff game

If there is a tie the lower score wins

I am in for $10 for this great jacket

The money helps support the site so jump in

Thanks again brother ladeback for your donation :UP:
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom