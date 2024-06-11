Copa America/ Euro Cup 2024 Discussion

BC Phins4Life
Future Season Ticket Holder
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 25, 2011
- Messages
- 10,137
- Reaction score
- 38,860
- Location
- Northern BC
This will be used for Soccer fans to discuss the coming big tournaments.
Just needed one more at least to be interested in this thread. Thank you @Michael Scott and good luck to Peru against all but Canada. Cool to hear you have seen Arsenal in person a few times. I saw Glasgow Rangers play once in Glasgow when I was 17 and that European Football (Soccer) is amazing to see live.
Hope more join and tell us who you are rooting for.
I am going Canada and Scotland- both unrealistic to win.
My contenders I will root for are Netherlands and Argentina
