Copycat League and Other Random Thoughts

What does the super bowl mean to Miami and to the NFL?

Let's start with Drake Maye. Maye had an MVP type season, but he struggled through the postseason. His first three quarters against Seattle was the worst I've seen a quarterback play in the super bowl. Will that carry over to the 2026 season?

David Woodley was never the same after his super bowl stinker. Granted, Dan Marino fell into Miami's lap and that changed everything for the Dolphins.

The other side of that was the superb defense of Seattle. This is a copycat league and teams will try to duplicate what Seattle did. That they were able to get a pass rush with their front four, playing zone was pretty incredible. They had players coming in waves after Maye and he had no answers until the fourth quarter when he made a few plays.

As to Miami, the Dolphins just hired a defensive coach in Hafley. Will Miami load up on defense?

Also, how will offenses adjust? Houston, Denver and New England all have outstanding defenses as well. Will we see six offensive linemen become common usage?
 
Seattle has a pass rush arsenal that is 6 players deep. They send pass rushers in waves, a continuous disruption to offenses.

Seattle found a QB answer in Darnold. A player who was an afterthought to most, but has matured into a great leader and underrated player at a position of importance.

Seattle has a tremendous offensive line. This group is a top 3-5 unit in all of football.

The organization struck gold with the current coaches and front office personnel. They work extremely well together.
 
Maye will be fine if he doesn't let this destroy his confidence
It was probably a little too much too soon for the Patriots and Maye
Seattle and New England show, as many other teams already have, that with the right people coaching and making decisions it doesn't take long to turn it around in the NFL
Add them to the list of teams that built contending teams, deconstructed, and built another contending team in the span of our previous GM's tenure
 
All the harping on Seattle getting the pressure with a 4- man rush was pretty excessive and kind of weird. About 70% of all sacks and pressures in the NFL in 2025 was with 4 (or fewer) rushers. Four rushers is the norm by a wide margin. It's definitely better to be able to get pressure with 4 than with more, and Seattle did a great job of it, but it certainly wasn't unusual or unique. For as long I can remember, getting good pressure with 4 rushers has been the goal of every team. Teams that regularly send more do it because they don't think they can get enough pressure with 4.

There was also a strange amount of incredulity about Seattle doing it while playing zone. That too is the norm. Something like 74% of passing plays league-wide are against zone. This is nothing new. Again, Seattle did it very well, but it was hardly revolutionary or even remotely new.
 
Philly did the same last year, Fangio's whole philosophy is based around it. Get pressure with 4 and everyone else play zone, it's not like it's some cheat code. You need the front 4 to get consistent pressure though and most teams can't do that.
 
