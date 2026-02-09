Copycat League and Other Random Thoughts

What does the super bowl mean to Miami and to the NFL?



Let's start with Drake Maye. Maye had an MVP type season, but he struggled through the postseason. His first three quarters against Seattle was the worst I've seen a quarterback play in the super bowl. Will that carry over to the 2026 season?



David Woodley was never the same after his super bowl stinker. Granted, Dan Marino fell into Miami's lap and that changed everything for the Dolphins.



The other side of that was the superb defense of Seattle. This is a copycat league and teams will try to duplicate what Seattle did. That they were able to get a pass rush with their front four, playing zone was pretty incredible. They had players coming in waves after Maye and he had no answers until the fourth quarter when he made a few plays.



As to Miami, the Dolphins just hired a defensive coach in Hafley. Will Miami load up on defense?



Also, how will offenses adjust? Houston, Denver and New England all have outstanding defenses as well. Will we see six offensive linemen become common usage?