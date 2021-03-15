 Corey Linsley... Gone | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Corey Linsley... Gone

There goes my #1 choice for Free Agency this year.

Linsley signs with Chargers, now the highest-paid Center in the league. Damn.

Looking to rebuild their offensive line, the Chargers took a major step Monday by agreeing to make Corey Linsley the highest-paid center in NFL history, according to multiple reports.

The reported deal is for five years and worth up to $62.5 million.

Linsley, who turns 30 in July, was an All-Pro last season with Green Bay. He spent seven years with the Packers, who drafted him in the fifth round out of Ohio State in 2014.

Corey Linsley, former All-Pro center with the Packers, agrees to Chargers deal

The Chargers address their biggest offseason need — their offensive line — by reportedly agreeing to a deal with former Packers center Corey Linsley.
3 x Centers in the draft.....frankly I like all 3, so I'm not sweating it.
 
That’s a lot of dough. He isn’t Jim Langer or Dwight Stephenson.
 
