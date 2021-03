Corey Linsley... Gone

Corey Linsley, former All-Pro center with the Packers, agrees to Chargers deal The Chargers address their biggest offseason need — their offensive line — by reportedly agreeing to a deal with former Packers center Corey Linsley.

Linsley signs with Chargers, now the highest-paid Center in the league. Damn.Looking to rebuild their offensive line, the Chargers took a major step Monday by agreeing to make Corey Linsley the highest-paid center in NFL history, according to multiple reports.The reported deal is for five years and worth up to $62.5 million.Linsley, who turns 30 in July, was an All-Pro last season with Green Bay. He spent seven years with the Packers , who drafted him in the fifth round out of Ohio State in 2014.