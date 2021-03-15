Corey Linsley... Gone

TrinidadDolfan
1st Team All-Pro
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 13, 2006
- Messages
- 2,108
- Reaction score
- 2,370
- Location
- Trinidad
There goes my #1 choice for Free Agency this year.
Linsley signs with Chargers, now the highest-paid Center in the league. Damn.
Looking to rebuild their offensive line, the Chargers took a major step Monday by agreeing to make Corey Linsley the highest-paid center in NFL history, according to multiple reports.
The reported deal is for five years and worth up to $62.5 million.
Linsley, who turns 30 in July, was an All-Pro last season with Green Bay. He spent seven years with the Packers, who drafted him in the fifth round out of Ohio State in 2014.
Linsley signs with Chargers, now the highest-paid Center in the league. Damn.
Looking to rebuild their offensive line, the Chargers took a major step Monday by agreeing to make Corey Linsley the highest-paid center in NFL history, according to multiple reports.
The reported deal is for five years and worth up to $62.5 million.
Linsley, who turns 30 in July, was an All-Pro last season with Green Bay. He spent seven years with the Packers, who drafted him in the fifth round out of Ohio State in 2014.
Corey Linsley, former All-Pro center with the Packers, agrees to Chargers deal
The Chargers address their biggest offseason need — their offensive line — by reportedly agreeing to a deal with former Packers center Corey Linsley.
www.yahoo.com