Corner the Biggest Need?

May 27, 2005
26,563
38,046
If the season stated today, Kohou, Bonner or Smith might be Miami's starter opposite of Ramsey.

Of course, there's always a chance that a young player steps up. But that's a huge question at this point and a position that Grier values.

Free agency has just started, so maybe Grier makes another move but Miami has roughly $8 million in cap space.

So, maybe it means drafting a corner? Hunter is the top rated corner/wide receiver, but also mocked top 5 and sometimes even first overall. Johnson is probably the next off the board, possibly making it to Miami.

Barron is an older prospect, but likely a first rounder. Amos might be next, somewhere in round 2.
 
Just based on needs it is. I wouldn’t hold your breath for a lineman on offense or defense in the first round. Maybe not even the second round if a great prospect at safety, WR, or TE is there vs. a good, but not great lineman. They might go back to back guard and d-tackle in the third barring potential trades.
 
Agree. I’ve got to believe Will Johnson from Michigan is on the table. Let him be the number 2 corner for a year or two and then Ramsey moves to FS a la Ronnie Lott’s trajectory.
Lott moved to safety at 26 years old. Ramsey is well past that. He could still move there at some point if he wanted to.
Woodson didn't move til he was 36.
Patrick Peterson never moved and played corner til age 33.
Stephon Gilmore will be 35 in Sept and still hasn't moved to safety.
 
I think we sign an Adoree Jackson type before the draft so we have options. Honestly Jackson, Samuel, Gilmore, and Iggy are the best options outside of our guys.
 
As of right now DB is probably our biggest need.

We don't have a viable starter opposite Ramsey.

DT is another huge need but we can always "break glass in case of emergency" and bring Calais Campbell back.
Until we can consistently pick up 3rd/4th and short by running the ball, OL will remain the biggest need.
 
With respect, it doesn’t matter what age they moved. It’s about the player’s profile. Ramsey has a profile where he can be an outstanding safety. He’s physical and an excellent tackler. The guy can be a great chess piece at safety. Just randomly rattling off the age of other corners who don’t profile the same way is irrelevant.
 
