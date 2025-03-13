Corner the Biggest Need?

SF Dolphin Fan
If the season stated today, Kohou, Bonner or Smith might be Miami's starter opposite of Ramsey.
Of course, there's always a chance that a young player steps up. But that's a huge question at this point and a position that Grier values.
Free agency has just started, so maybe Grier makes another move but Miami has roughly $8 million in cap space.
So, maybe it means drafting a corner? Hunter is the top rated corner/wide receiver, but also mocked top 5 and sometimes even first overall. Johnson is probably the next off the board, possibly making it to Miami.
Barron is an older prospect, but likely a first rounder. Amos might be next, somewhere in round 2.
