Correct me if I'm wrong

dougb123
Bringer of Rain
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 5, 2011
- Messages
- 2,768
- Reaction score
- 6,192
- Location
- Ft. Lauderdale
Looks to me like Chubb has the 2nd highest win rate of all the pass rushers in the NFL tailing only Micha Parsons. If the Dolphins had tighter coverage from the secondary, he would have a lot more sacks. Fangio wants a better defense he needs to tighten the zone or go man to man.
It is really sad he only has 2.5 sacks and looks to be winning 32% of the time.
Adjust that scheme some.