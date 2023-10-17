 Correct me if I'm wrong | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Correct me if I'm wrong

1697570578824.png
Looks to me like Chubb has the 2nd highest win rate of all the pass rushers in the NFL tailing only Micha Parsons. If the Dolphins had tighter coverage from the secondary, he would have a lot more sacks. Fangio wants a better defense he needs to tighten the zone or go man to man.

It is really sad he only has 2.5 sacks and looks to be winning 32% of the time.

Adjust that scheme some.
 
My eye balls just don't agree. I love charts and graphs as much as anyone. This one isn't jiving with what I am seeing.

Just my opinion, but I am not changing my thought process on the guy.

I'd remove him (his contract) from the roster at seasons end in the blink of an eye if I could.
 
If the Dolphins had tighter coverage from the secondary, he would have a lot more sacks. Fangio wants a better defense he needs to tighten the zone or go man to man.
I think that's the opposite of Fangio's philosophy. He relies on getting to the QB to take pressure off his DBs.
 
Doesn't surprise me a bit...

I think that much of FH thrives upon narratives that have little regard for reality.

Many seem to look for a reason to be pissed off... Jackson will always be terrible! Williams is a horrible Center! Chubb is the worst EVEH!!!

The new line coach sucks!

McD will always take too long getting plays in....

Patience...

Not here.
 
He gets around the qb frequently. He's just not very effective at that point. He seems very easy to elude. He reminds me of my buddy in college that used to talk to a lot of smoking ladies but could never finish the deal.
 
It is two folded. Yes we need better coverage.

Now the other is Chubb while good is not very explosive/fast. Compare to Parsons. They both beat the blocker right, but the block say is 5 yards from the QB, now you have to cover that ground. Parsons covers it like he is shot out of a cannon, Chubb doesn't have Parsons explosiveness/speed.
 
