Could Brady Miss Dolphins/Bucs Game?

Tom Brady playing entire 2020 season with torn MCL could spell trouble for Bucs under NFL policy — Fox News Tom Brady is rumored to have played the entire 2020 season with a torn MCL and while it’s impressive considering all that he was able to accomplish this year, it creates a potentially major problem for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

How could so I wonder if Brady never told Tampa about this injury he got with New England? Lol if he does get suspended it’ll probably be 4 games max and of course he’ll come back for his first game vs Miami.