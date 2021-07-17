Could Brady Miss Dolphins/Bucs Game?

Dolph N.Fan
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 11, 2010
- Messages
- 20,865
- Reaction score
- 13,890
- Location
- Columbus, OH
Tom Brady playing entire 2020 season with torn MCL could spell trouble for Bucs under NFL policy — Fox News
Tom Brady is rumored to have played the entire 2020 season with a torn MCL and while it’s impressive considering all that he was able to accomplish this year, it creates a potentially major problem for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
apple.news
How could so I wonder if Brady never told Tampa about this injury he got with New England? Lol if he does get suspended it’ll probably be 4 games max and of course he’ll come back for his first game vs Miami.