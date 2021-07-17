 Could Brady Miss Dolphins/Bucs Game? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Could Brady Miss Dolphins/Bucs Game?

apple.news

Tom Brady playing entire 2020 season with torn MCL could spell trouble for Bucs under NFL policy — Fox News

Tom Brady is rumored to have played the entire 2020 season with a torn MCL and while it’s impressive considering all that he was able to accomplish this year, it creates a potentially major problem for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
apple.news apple.news

How could so I wonder if Brady never told Tampa about this injury he got with New England? Lol if he does get suspended it’ll probably be 4 games max and of course he’ll come back for his first game vs Miami.
 
The league will do anything possible to keep Brady on the field. He would have to shoot someone on the field or have tweeted something mildly race related 15 years ago to get a suspension.
 
