Could Clowney Now be in Play?

A lot of talk about Miami adding a veteran wide receiver, but there's not much out there and the team has some interesting young players at the position.



But maybe with added cap space the Dolphins now make a play for Clowney? I know Miami was interested in Clowney early on in free agency. Maybe this ship has already sailed with the additions of Lawson and Ogbah. But on a one-year deal, could this now be a possibility? I assume his asking price has gone down and there's no doubt his impact would be greater than any free agent wide receiver currently available. Of course, the Dolphins could just roll the money over to next year which probably makes the most sense.