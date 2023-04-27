Could Dalvin Cook be a Miami Dolphin by the Weekend?

DolphinsTalk
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 679
- Reaction score
- 1,621
- Age
- 45
- Location
- Miami, FL
Could Dalvin Cook be a Miami Dolphin by this Weekend? - Miami Dolphins
The Minnesota Vikings have made it clear that they are looking to move on from star running back Dalvin Cook. Will they trade him? Will they release him? Will they hold off until June 1st before moving on from him? The Vikings are looking to become a younger team, and they would also like to […]
dolphinstalk.com