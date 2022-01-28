Could Devonte Dedmon be our Barrios?

KingHydra
The term "Slash" if you were unaware is a player that fills a lot of roles.
I am hoping Dedmon, is our Braxton Berrios. It seems that Dedmon is a capable Sweep RB. WR and kick/punt returner. I'm pretty excited to see him play. He seems to be a very talented and dynamic player!
