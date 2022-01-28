 Could Devonte Dedmon be our Barrios? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Could Devonte Dedmon be our Barrios?

KingHydra

KingHydra

The term "Slash" if you were unaware is a player that fills a lot of roles.
I am hoping Dedmon, is our Braxton Berrios. It seems that Dedmon is a capable Sweep RB. WR and kick/punt returner. I'm pretty excited to see him play. He seems to be a very talented and dynamic player!
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

terphin said:
Doesn’t look anywhere near as fast or explosive, hard to ignore the high rise apartment in the end zone in one clip…different game in Canada
Agree. Not as fast, or shifty. Probably has better hands, though.
 
Rev Kev

Rev Kev

terphin said:
Doesn’t look anywhere near as fast or explosive, hard to ignore the high rise apartment in the end zone in one clip…different game in Canada
Keep in mind the field is wider so it appears he can get to the edges but in the NFL unlikely
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

To be entirely honest, after watching the video....

He should have been tackled on most of these plays. The tackling is just atrocious even with some solid angles.

He seems to get caught from behind a lot even when the defender doesn't finish the play and his juke moves won't work in the NFL IMO.

If he becomes something, awesome, but I'm not expecting it.
 
T

terphin

KingHydra said:
The term "Slash" if you were unaware is a player that fills a lot of roles.
I am hoping Dedmon, is our Braxton Berrios. It seems that Dedmon is a capable Sweep RB. WR and kick/punt returner. I'm pretty excited to see him play. He seems to be a very talented and dynamic player!
I don't see it
 
traptses

traptses

Surely there has to be better clips than that on him. I didn’t really see anything impressive in there. And it’s not like we were the only team interested. I refuse to believe that’s the best he’s shown
 
Mach2

Mach2

KingHydra said:
The term "Slash" if you were unaware is a player that fills a lot of roles.
I am hoping Dedmon, is our Braxton Berrios. It seems that Dedmon is a capable Sweep RB. WR and kick/punt returner. I'm pretty excited to see him play. He seems to be a very talented and dynamic player!
Actually, I thought the original "slash" was Cordell Stewart. He didn't have what you would call a stellar career.

Of course then there is this dude.....

download (1).jpg
 
