Could Gearld Willis be our third DT or do we need to draft one ?

fastball83
Seasoned Veteran
- Joined
- May 18, 2004
- Messages
- 1,182
- Reaction score
- 85
- Age
- 50
- Location
- france (ST ETIENNE)
Hey
The draft will be here soon now, and I need your opinion on the DT position
Do you think Willis could be our third or fourth DT come September or does he's only a PS player and we need to draft a DT to put in the DT rotation ?
Opinions
Be safe from his bullshit of coronavirus
The draft will be here soon now, and I need your opinion on the DT position
Do you think Willis could be our third or fourth DT come September or does he's only a PS player and we need to draft a DT to put in the DT rotation ?
Opinions
Be safe from his bullshit of coronavirus