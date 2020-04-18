Could Gearld Willis be our third DT or do we need to draft one ?

F

Hey

The draft will be here soon now, and I need your opinion on the DT position
Do you think Willis could be our third or fourth DT come September or does he's only a PS player and we need to draft a DT to put in the DT rotation ?
Opinions
Be safe from his bullshit of coronavirus
 
G

At this point I think Willis is a deep depth guy, I don't think he's ready to be a rotation player yet. Last season he was barely an NFL roster player.
 
