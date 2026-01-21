 Could M. SHULA be our DC with HC assistant title | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Could M. SHULA be our DC with HC assistant title

He was my first choice for our HC.

Now, if Mister Ross could hire him for our DC with HC assistant title for promote him, that could be gold, because if Hafley don't work (and I am afraid of that), he would have Shula already on teams, and promote him.

Pittsburgh has been rumored with Chris Shula. But if he doesn't get a head coach job, I'd love him in Miami.
 
It’s up the Hafley at this point
I’m sure Ross is not choosing the coaches coordinators
 
Why would he leave the Rams, a playoff team, a team with pieces all around on D, to come here and try to work with a hodge podge crew of players?
 
