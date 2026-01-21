Could M. SHULA be our DC with HC assistant title

fastball83
Seasoned Veteran
- Joined
- May 18, 2004
- Messages
- 1,609
- Reaction score
- 698
- Age
- 56
- Location
- france (ST ETIENNE)
He was my first choice for our HC.
Now, if Mister Ross could hire him for our DC with HC assistant title for promote him, that could be gold, because if Hafley don't work (and I am afraid of that), he would have Shula already on teams, and promote him.
opinions
Now, if Mister Ross could hire him for our DC with HC assistant title for promote him, that could be gold, because if Hafley don't work (and I am afraid of that), he would have Shula already on teams, and promote him.
opinions