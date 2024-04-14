 Could Matt Lee and Javion Cohen be on our radar ? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Could Matt Lee and Javion Cohen be on our radar ?

Hello from France guys,

I read on the net that our beloved dolphins are the teams drafting more of UM players.

I watched 2-3 hurricanes games this years and they were really solid, and I read again the hurricanes 2023 season preview yesterday.
Lee and Cohen was saw like very good players at their positions and I saw the dolphins invite them for a visite in past days, and they are players at needed position (Depth chart at G and Back up center).

So, why they couldn't be on our FO radar with our late round picks ? Do you they fit our OL scheme ?

thanks for informations return.
 
Without doing research it doesn't appear like we target UM or even Fl college guys much...am I wrong?
 
