Could Matt Lee and Javion Cohen be on our radar ?

fastball83
Seasoned Veteran
- Joined
- May 18, 2004
- Messages
- 1,518
- Reaction score
- 515
- Age
- 54
- Location
- france (ST ETIENNE)
Hello from France guys,
I read on the net that our beloved dolphins are the teams drafting more of UM players.
I watched 2-3 hurricanes games this years and they were really solid, and I read again the hurricanes 2023 season preview yesterday.
Lee and Cohen was saw like very good players at their positions and I saw the dolphins invite them for a visite in past days, and they are players at needed position (Depth chart at G and Back up center).
So, why they couldn't be on our FO radar with our late round picks ? Do you they fit our OL scheme ?
thanks for informations return.
I read on the net that our beloved dolphins are the teams drafting more of UM players.
I watched 2-3 hurricanes games this years and they were really solid, and I read again the hurricanes 2023 season preview yesterday.
Lee and Cohen was saw like very good players at their positions and I saw the dolphins invite them for a visite in past days, and they are players at needed position (Depth chart at G and Back up center).
So, why they couldn't be on our FO radar with our late round picks ? Do you they fit our OL scheme ?
thanks for informations return.