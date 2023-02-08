 Could Minn and Miami be trade partners | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Could Minn and Miami be trade partners

Tuaffinity and Beyond said:
I am fine with shipping every player in this article off to Minnesota

I see Davis as the only guy with a strong possibility, but I even have doubts about that.

Nobody is taking Jones' contract. Better off just waiting for him to be cut. We are bereft at LB as it is, so I don't see the Baker trade as likely.

IMO, this is just an offseason filler article, throwing out scenarios just for the hell of it.......
 
Not a trade obviously, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see mutual interest between Flores and AVG.
 
