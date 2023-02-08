Could Minn and Miami be trade partners

Tuaffinity and Beyond
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 16, 2020
- Messages
- 1,040
- Reaction score
- 2,448
- Age
- 39
- Location
- TN
I am fine with shipping every player in this article off to Minnesota
Last edited:
I see Davis as the only guy with a strong possibility, but I even have doubts about that.I am fine with shipping every player in this article off to Minnesota
Yep. Would be better for the players too.I am fine with shipping every player in this article off to Minnesota
I'll drive all three to MinnesotaI am fine with shipping every player in this article off to Minnesota