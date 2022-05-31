DOLFANMIKE
Eichenberg struggled as a rookie, but he also had some solid outings as a Dolphin OT despite being moved to 4 different positions in a month last year.
Dolphins fans are hoping he returns to the form that led to him being drafted by Miami in round 2 after giving up zero sacks in college. The former second-round pick from Notre Dame is looking to bounce back from a rough rookie season that included multiple position changes, while allowing 62 quarterback pressures, according to PFF.
Could New Position, New Scheme Bring Out the Old Eichenberg?
Miami Dolphins 2021 second-round pick Liam Eichenberg could benefit from the scheme brought in by new head coach Mike McDaniel
