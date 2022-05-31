 Could New Position, New Scheme Bring Out the Old Eichenberg? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Could New Position, New Scheme Bring Out the Old Eichenberg?

DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

Coaches Corner
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 16, 2002
Messages
5,366
Reaction score
3,819
Location
SO CAL
Eichenberg struggled as a rookie, but he also had some solid outings as a Dolphin OT despite being moved to 4 different positions in a month last year.
Dolphins fans are hoping he returns to the form that led to him being drafted by Miami in round 2 after giving up zero sacks in college. The former second-round pick from Notre Dame is looking to bounce back from a rough rookie season that included multiple position changes, while allowing 62 quarterback pressures, according to PFF.

Could New Position, New Scheme Bring Out the Old Eichenberg?​

www.si.com

Could New Position, New Scheme Bring Out the Old Eichenberg?

Miami Dolphins 2021 second-round pick Liam Eichenberg could benefit from the scheme brought in by new head coach Mike McDaniel
www.si.com www.si.com
 
Last edited:
AdamD13

AdamD13

Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
7,618
Reaction score
12,813
If the solution to the OL consists of players already on the roster and Tua becomes the elite QB I believe he can become, all those draft picks next year could provide the talent and depth for the Dolphins to be legitimate challengers for the Lombardi trophy the next 5 years and beyond.
 
utahphinsfan

utahphinsfan

Why so serious?
Club Member
Joined
Jan 21, 2005
Messages
12,717
Reaction score
6,256
Location
Salt Lake Valley
I saw this & concur.

Per the article....
Eichenberg’s former Fighting Irish teammate and current 49ers right tackle, Mike McGlinchey, gave McDaniel’s scheme a good review when speaking with Eichenberg about the change.
Click to expand...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom