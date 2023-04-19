 Could (or Would) the Dolphins Trade into Round 1? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Could (or Would) the Dolphins Trade into Round 1?

Don't think a sixth rounder and next years 1st would be enough to get the 18th pick, more like our 3rd rounder this year.

Questions
A - Would you do it and how much would you pay?
B - Who would you target?
C - Would you then trade the this years 2nd for more picks this year or a long shot the 2nd for another first next year?
 
You never know, I will be attending my first ever Draft. I will be there the first night.
 
