Could our interest in Deshaun Watson be a smoke screen?

First off, let me just acknowledge that I strongly oppose trading all our draft capitol we’ve acquired for a diva QB with no loyalty and **** character. I have bias here but I'm going to try my best to operate under sound logic. I have a few thought experiments. The point of them is to assume the premises are true.





1 - Lets say that we actually loved Tua when we drafted him and still do. Lets say that we are optimistic about his future.



2 - Lets say we acquired all this draft capitol for a reason...to REBUILD the franchise...not establish a "face" of a franchise.



3 - Let's say that we value high character guys. Lets say we prefer to stay away from selfish ones - ones that can start drama with management, coaches, players, media, etc.



These are safe premises, right? Common-sensical?

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ok lets look at Watson now. His play aside. His personality aside.



1 - He isn't going to come cheap. He will cost 3 1st rounders at least in terms of value.



2 - He is forcing a trade. He is not honoring his contract. This is a legitimate character concern.



When we break it down like this...it becomes really obvious, doesn't it? It just doesn't make sense. You'd have to assume that we're willing to break all 3 of those premises I listed above. We'd have to be unhappy with Tua, willing to sell all those picks, AND break our history of placing a HIGH emphasis on high character guys.





----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



If you're not a Watson fanboy, and you're still with me...then lets do one more thought experiment...



1 - Lets say we're always looking to acquire more picks. (Grier likes his picks.)



2 - Lets say we're looking to trade with teams who are looking for a QB (e.g. Philly / Carolina)



3 - Lets say these teams might also be interested in Watson, and competing with one another for him AND our pick





Wouldn't it make sense then...to show a bunch of interest in Watson? This will make things very confusing for teams who are looking to trade with us and give us leverage.



They are competing with other teams for OUR pick.

They are possibly competing with those same teams for Watson.

They are also competing with US for Watson.



This chaos gives us leverage in negotiations. "Oh, you don't want to give us your 1st, 2nd, and X for our #3 pick? Well Deshaun Watson is looking awfully nice right now...and we feel that value far exceeds your offer."



The team would have to contemplate missing out ON BOTH WATSON AND OUR PICK...



We have leverage because of the "fear of missing out."



We know that these teams really cannot afford him. They're stuck competing for our #3 pick. They really cannot bluff us. But we CAN bluff them because they know we could afford him if we want him.



We can also boost Watsons perceived value in talks with the Texans and make a trade for our #3 pick much more enticing than a trade for Watson...



It should be illegal, really. If this is all a smokescreen...if played right...we could get a much juicier trade for our #3 because of playing the interested teams in our #3 against each other, as well as against US.