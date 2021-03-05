 Could our interest in Deshaun Watson be a smoke screen? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Could our interest in Deshaun Watson be a smoke screen?

First off, let me just acknowledge that I strongly oppose trading all our draft capitol we’ve acquired for a diva QB with no loyalty and **** character. I have bias here but I'm going to try my best to operate under sound logic. I have a few thought experiments. The point of them is to assume the premises are true.


1 - Lets say that we actually loved Tua when we drafted him and still do. Lets say that we are optimistic about his future.

2 - Lets say we acquired all this draft capitol for a reason...to REBUILD the franchise...not establish a "face" of a franchise.

3 - Let's say that we value high character guys. Lets say we prefer to stay away from selfish ones - ones that can start drama with management, coaches, players, media, etc.

These are safe premises, right? Common-sensical?
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ok lets look at Watson now. His play aside. His personality aside.

1 - He isn't going to come cheap. He will cost 3 1st rounders at least in terms of value.

2 - He is forcing a trade. He is not honoring his contract. This is a legitimate character concern.

When we break it down like this...it becomes really obvious, doesn't it? It just doesn't make sense. You'd have to assume that we're willing to break all 3 of those premises I listed above. We'd have to be unhappy with Tua, willing to sell all those picks, AND break our history of placing a HIGH emphasis on high character guys.


----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

If you're not a Watson fanboy, and you're still with me...then lets do one more thought experiment...

1 - Lets say we're always looking to acquire more picks. (Grier likes his picks.)

2 - Lets say we're looking to trade with teams who are looking for a QB (e.g. Philly / Carolina)

3 - Lets say these teams might also be interested in Watson, and competing with one another for him AND our pick


Wouldn't it make sense then...to show a bunch of interest in Watson? This will make things very confusing for teams who are looking to trade with us and give us leverage.

They are competing with other teams for OUR pick.
They are possibly competing with those same teams for Watson.
They are also competing with US for Watson.

This chaos gives us leverage in negotiations. "Oh, you don't want to give us your 1st, 2nd, and X for our #3 pick? Well Deshaun Watson is looking awfully nice right now...and we feel that value far exceeds your offer."

The team would have to contemplate missing out ON BOTH WATSON AND OUR PICK...

We have leverage because of the "fear of missing out."

We know that these teams really cannot afford him. They're stuck competing for our #3 pick. They really cannot bluff us. But we CAN bluff them because they know we could afford him if we want him.

We can also boost Watsons perceived value in talks with the Texans and make a trade for our #3 pick much more enticing than a trade for Watson...

It should be illegal, really. If this is all a smokescreen...if played right...we could get a much juicier trade for our #3 because of playing the interested teams in our #3 against each other, as well as against US.
 
Only major problem with your very biased thinking, is the fact Watson, is, in fact, a really good person.

He feels like the Texans organization is run by entitled and somewhat racist idiots.

His transgrations towards the Texans go far deeper than him not getting consulted about the GM hiring.

Watson is great with the community and has never had any off field issues. To attack his character like this is just wrong.
 
I wouldn’t say Watson has Character concerns, he’s never been in trouble, his team mates love him, he’s spent a ton of money and time in the community. I get that it’s a ****ty thing for the Texans that he wants to be traded but let’s not make him out to be “s**t character” that’s just not fair. This is also the same ownership that said you can’t let the inmates run the prison referring to its players, lied to Deshaun to his face, and in the last few years has shown major incompetence. NFL careers are short and you don’t get second chances.
 
Only major problem with your very biased thinking, is the fact Watson, is, in fact, a really good person.

He feels like the Texans organization is run by entitled and somewhat racist idiots.

His transgrations towards the Texans go far deeper than him not getting consulted about the GM hiring.

Watson is great with the community and has never had any off field issues. To attack his character like this is just wrong.
If you notice, when I address him in the 2nd thought experiment, I say "personality aside."

His personality aside, and I'll extend that to whatever he may do for his community, etc. aside -

He is not honoring his contract. His "accountability" and "loyalty" are in question. These are serious character traits. This isn't like he's showing up late to practice. He is flat out saying he WILL NOT PLAY. He will not honor his contractual agreement. He is therefore a liability to any smart franchise.

Business does not care about your feelings. These MULTI-BILLION dollar teams do not care about feelings. They want him to do what is his paid to do. They only made him millions of dollars...for throwing a ball around. Not much to ask, right?

My points stand.
 
