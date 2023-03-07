 Could Phins Get Henry? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Could Phins Get Henry?

Fin-Loco

"Reports are that the Tennessee Titans are open to trading King Henry, and if they do, a deal with the Dolphins might make sense, provided the Dolphins can cobble together the draft capital to make it happen."

"For that reason alone, oddsmakers have the Dolphins among the favorites to land Henry. BetOnline.ag rates Buffalo the favorite at 3-1, followed by Miami (4-1), the Giants (5-1), Baltimore (6-1) and New Orleans (7-1)."
 
"Word is the Titans might pick up some of Henry's $10.5 million base salary in 2023, but even so, with the Dolphins currently $17.7 million over the cap, some serious negotiating would need to take place, both with Henry and some of the higher-paid Dolphins."
 
"The Buffalo Bills are listed as the favorites to trade for Henry in the BetOnline and Sportsline odds; in the Bookies.com odds, the Dolphins are behind the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo."

So, we can either be the team with Henry or be the team stopping Henry from helping Buffalo reel off another division championship. I'll take the former.
 
mrhankey81701 said:
I think the price tag is going to be less than what people think. McCaffery went for a 2, 3, 4 and 2024 5. Henry is 3 years older. A second probably gets it done.

That said I’m not interested.
price tag as in compensation and contract. there are two void years coming up, so we would basically be forced to extend him at age 30
 
I don't mind the Bills trading for him one bit.

Signing him as a FA is another story. By all means Buffalo, send some assets to Tennessee and chew up more cap space you don't have.

I'd sign him for $5M. I wouldn't even talk to him if his price is over $7M.

Having an opinion on the matter right now is hard because we don't know what he's willing to accept.

You're not coming here and being thrilled with your paycheck.

I am not putting pick 84 on the table for Henry's last 2 seasons.
 
I wouldn’t want to pay the draft capital or the contract for Henry. Draft a RB and bring back one or both backs from last season. It’s stupid to pay big money and premium draft picks for running backs especially one who has a ton of mileage on him and is 30 years old.
 
There’s just no way Henry is worth more to us than any other potential bidder. He doesn’t fit our offense at all. If they want to deal him to us for Ced Wilson and a future 3rd, beautiful. Otherwise, no thanks.
 
