Could Phins Get Henry?

Fin-Loco
29. Has a probably 3 good years left in him. Also, when he's not running, you have Henry blocking for Tua.... The guy is made out of Superman's cape. He is not a normal human being.meh, great RB of course, but the mileage and the price tag are not for us
I think the price tag is going to be less than what people think. McCaffery went for a 2, 3, 4 and 2024 5. Henry is 3 years older. A second probably gets it done.
That said I’m not interested.
Fair point. I was thinking only if trade compensation and not contract.price tag as in compensation and contract. there are two void years coming up, so we would basically be forced to extend him at age 30