Could Phins Get Henry?

I don't mind the Bills trading for him one bit.



Signing him as a FA is another story. By all means Buffalo, send some assets to Tennessee and chew up more cap space you don't have.



I'd sign him for $5M. I wouldn't even talk to him if his price is over $7M.



Having an opinion on the matter right now is hard because we don't know what he's willing to accept.



You're not coming here and being thrilled with your paycheck.



I am not putting pick 84 on the table for Henry's last 2 seasons.