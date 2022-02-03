Could Tanking allegations have anything to do with Minkah being Jettisoned????

NYC#1finsfan
Being that Flores is so forthright with his players could this be the reason that Minkah and a few others were so quick to demand a trade from Miami? While others were happy to collect a paycheck every week others were dead set against the philosophy of this organization and it's history of settling for losing/mediocrity????? Tanking not withstanding. Just sayin'. My theory.............