Could Tanking allegations have anything to do with Minkah being Jettisoned????

Being that Flores is so forthright with his players could this be the reason that Minkah and a few others were so quick to demand a trade from Miami? While others were happy to collect a paycheck every week others were dead set against the philosophy of this organization and it's history of settling for losing/mediocrity????? Tanking not withstanding. Just sayin'. My theory.............
 
Another issue, if allegations are indeed true, should Flores, assuming a man of Principle, have immediately resigned when offered Tank Money?????? I don't know the answer I'm looking for opinions..............
 
