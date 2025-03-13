 Could The Dolphins OL Go From Bad To Worse Next Year? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Could The Dolphins OL Go From Bad To Worse Next Year?

Despite the obvious need for the OL to get better next year, it just dawned on me it might actually get worse.

We added one guard, who seems to be pretty good, but also coming off of injury.

On the other hand, Armstead may not be back. This is still unclear. That means Pat Paul will be our starter. Pat Paul was a known project when we drafted him - great physical attributes, but a project. He lived up to his billing last year. He was not very good when he played. His run blocking was terrible. The issue was not the guards next to him. Armstead's run blocking was great, with the same guards.

We do not know what Paul is. As far as next year alone is concerned, he might be very good, he might be acceptable, and he might be terrible. There is really no way to know. Based on his performance last year, he is going to need to be a lot better.

If Armstead does not come back, we are running the risk of a sharp falloff at the LT position, which will more than offset the benefit of the upgraded single guard, as LT is a more important position with bigger ramifications.

I think this is an unacceptable risk to take. GM me is trying to get Armstead to come back, despite the injury issues (granted cap space problem and we are tapped so here comes the hamster wheel again and more future pain). It is what it is at this point. Not the perfect solution at all, but this is the bed we made for ourselves.

Failing that, I am using the first round draft pick on another OL, whether it is a guard or a tackle or a guy that might be able to play both. Even if Armstead does come back, we still might need to use that pick on the OL.

I hate being in this box too. I like being able to go BPA, because you can end up passing on a generational prospect when you are boxed in.
 
From your lips to God's ears..... and in one of Griers ears and out the other 😆


Been worried about the Tackles all offseason. Everyone around our fanbase thinks Jackson is better than he is and starting Paul at LT is like playing Russian roulette with your season.
 
Can't argue with most of this. I thought before FA the first pick should be an OL and I'm waffling a bit because our corner situation is so bad. I think Will Johnson is a better player than any of the OL likely to be there at 13, However......

I also share the same concerns about Paul at LT and think Banks, Campbell and Zabel could all play LT for us quickly, if not right away. All 3, imo might be better inside and now that Zietler is off the board, I'm not sure who Grier can get to plug the other guard spot well enough. A swing tackle who can contribute right away at either guard or LT is still as big a need as we have even if Armstead comes back.
 
We have 4 picks in round 7. I have always felt that about rounds 6 and 7 (maybe 5?) those picks are the same as UDFAs.
What positions do you have the best chance of a hit there? A low chance but is OL best? Maybe RB? With our current roster, FAs so far, draft pics available, I just don’t see a good 2025.
 
Finswatch said:
Can't argue with most of this. I thought before FA the first pick should be an OL and I'm waffling a bit because our corner situation is so bad. I think Will Johnson is a better player than any of the OL likely to be there at 13, However......

I also share the same concerns about Paul at LT and think Banks, Campbell and Zabel could all play LT for us quickly, if not right away. All 3, imo might be better inside and now that Zietler is off the board, I'm not sure who Grier can get to plug the other guard spot well enough. A swing tackle who can contribute right away at either guard or LT is still as big a need as we have even if Armstead comes back.
Zietler got signed? By who?
 
hoops said:
Armstead carried the unit. Id expect fall off without him.

Then again losing eich may be just the addition by subtraction we need.
btw have we lost eich yet? nobody else has signed him right? that speaks volumes about how bad he sucks. god forbid we bring him back bc he is still out there....uggh!!!!
 
Jssanto said:
We have 4 picks in round 7. I have always felt that about rounds 6 and 7 (maybe 5?) those picks are the same as UDFAs.
What positions do you have the best chance of a hit there? A low chance but is OL best? Maybe RB? With our current roster, FAs so far, draft pics available, I just don’t see a good 2025.
Not with this scheme. Fits will be long gone by then
 
I expect the 13th pick to be defense. And it probably should.

If Patrick Paul doesn’t pan out then we’re just ****ed pretty much.
 
Michael Scott said:
I expect the 13th pick to be defense. And it probably should.

If Patrick Paul doesn’t pan out then we’re just ****ed pretty much.
To your point brother and others in this thread, does make it more valuable for one of the players they draft can play Tackle and Guard in case this happens. :ffic:
 
I heard the rumor is Armstead wants to come back next year. Daniels is an upgrade. Borom is a solid backup/potential starter at guard. I would still like to sign a low cost free agent looking for a one year deal. Will Hernandez would be a good pick up. Coming off a knee injury but it didn’t sound devastating. He plays with a mean streak.
 
Fin Fan in Cali said:
Going to need to set him up for success with good vets next to him. :ffic:
I agree. I was hoping for another OG F/A signing, to help. Isiah Wynn may be an option, once again. I've read some of the Dolphins beat writers, saying he's a possibility. I was also hoping for Fries, but he got and huge contract. Maybe Miami get lucky.
 
