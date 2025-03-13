Could The Dolphins OL Go From Bad To Worse Next Year?

Despite the obvious need for the OL to get better next year, it just dawned on me it might actually get worse.



We added one guard, who seems to be pretty good, but also coming off of injury.



On the other hand, Armstead may not be back. This is still unclear. That means Pat Paul will be our starter. Pat Paul was a known project when we drafted him - great physical attributes, but a project. He lived up to his billing last year. He was not very good when he played. His run blocking was terrible. The issue was not the guards next to him. Armstead's run blocking was great, with the same guards.



We do not know what Paul is. As far as next year alone is concerned, he might be very good, he might be acceptable, and he might be terrible. There is really no way to know. Based on his performance last year, he is going to need to be a lot better.



If Armstead does not come back, we are running the risk of a sharp falloff at the LT position, which will more than offset the benefit of the upgraded single guard, as LT is a more important position with bigger ramifications.



I think this is an unacceptable risk to take. GM me is trying to get Armstead to come back, despite the injury issues (granted cap space problem and we are tapped so here comes the hamster wheel again and more future pain). It is what it is at this point. Not the perfect solution at all, but this is the bed we made for ourselves.



Failing that, I am using the first round draft pick on another OL, whether it is a guard or a tackle or a guy that might be able to play both. Even if Armstead does come back, we still might need to use that pick on the OL.



I hate being in this box too. I like being able to go BPA, because you can end up passing on a generational prospect when you are boxed in.