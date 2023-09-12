 Could the Dolphins trade White back to Jets for that 2nd? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Could the Dolphins trade White back to Jets for that 2nd?

marino2duper73

marino2duper73

Active Roster
Joined
May 6, 2004
Messages
2,492
Reaction score
3,897
Age
50
Location
Twin Falls, Idaho
After last night, I'm wondering if

A) The Jets would be desperate enough to trade for draft capital, up to a 2nd rounder for White with us sending a 5th and White to them?

B) Who else would the Jets target, with Wilson not being that guy to keep the Jets in contention in the AFCE?

C) They can't sustain a run-only offense with 2 injury-prone backs. Their offense was built around AR and the run game being a balance, not the go to.

Thoughts?
 
I am not sure how much the Jets have to spend in cap space. However I am sure the names Brady and Rivers will be thrown around. Word was on the street if the 49ers made it to the SB, Rivers was set to join them.
 
Not gonna happen.

He doesn’t know the offense. He’s not very skilled. They don’t have a 2nd round pick.
 
marino2duper73 said:
After last night, I'm wondering if

A) The Jets would be desperate enough to trade for draft capital, up to a 2nd rounder for White with us sending a 5th and White to them?

B) Who else would the Jets target, with Wilson not being that guy to keep the Jets in contention in the AFCE?

C) They can't sustain a run-only offense with 2 injury-prone backs. Their offense was built around AR and the run game being a balance, not the go to.

Thoughts?
Click to expand...
1694535369666.png
 
Uh, no. Let’s all just enjoy the Jets’ actual, real life misery please. We don’t need hypotheticals today.
 
Cbs No GIF by HULU
 
i am sure they will be setting their starting QB sights much higher than Mike White.

fairly sure Shameus Winston is probably the ceiling of what they are going to find, lol.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom