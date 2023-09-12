Could the Dolphins trade White back to Jets for that 2nd?

marino2duper73
After last night, I'm wondering if
A) The Jets would be desperate enough to trade for draft capital, up to a 2nd rounder for White with us sending a 5th and White to them?
B) Who else would the Jets target, with Wilson not being that guy to keep the Jets in contention in the AFCE?
C) They can't sustain a run-only offense with 2 injury-prone backs. Their offense was built around AR and the run game being a balance, not the go to.
Thoughts?
