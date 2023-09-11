 Could Tua Actually Be Elite? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Could Tua Actually Be Elite?

For the first time, Tua has me thinking he has a chance to be elite. A few days ago, I was on record saying he is a top 10 QB, but he will never be elite. I might have to change my mind based on what I saw. I have no problem saying I might be wrong.

Before people go nuts, elite is not a term I use loosely. I think there are only 3 QBs in the NFL that are elite now. Burrow, Herbert, Allen. Not Herbert (yet), not Hurts. Rodgers should be elite, but seems to have checked out. We will see if that changes, should be an interesting game tonight.

Tua cannot yet be called elite, because he has not won a playoff game, or finished a full season of football and performed at a high level for a whole season.

HOWEVER, he showed me he has the tools to be elite. He did things this game I hadn't really seen out of him. Making plays when nothing was there, and it wasn't the scheme alone that made the play. Throwing on the run, with accuracy and velocity. There was an absolutely bonkers throw he made to the sidelines, while scrambling left, which very few QBs could do. He did things that went beyond finding the open receiver and delivering the ball accurately, which he had already shown he can do. He brought the team back, at the end, when it mattered and when the pressure was on.

There were some nits that he needs to clean up. These are things he should be able to clean up. At times, he was too aggressive and got loose with the football. Part of being an elite QB is being a game manager, when that is required to win the game. That is the difference between Brady and Montana, and sadly, Dan Marino. For example, the interception Tua threw in the end zone, bad mistake. They were in field goal range. It is ok to take the 3 points at that point in the game. Throw the shorter, low risk pass that either makes for an easier FG, or can turn into a first down with YAC yards. Those 3 points really mattered. They would have meant the Dolphins would have only needed a FG on their last drive to go ahead, or if the Dolphins scored (and converted the XP), the Chargers would have needed a TD at the end of the game, which is a much bigger ask than a FG. Not sure how much of this is McDaniel and how much of it is Tua, but both of them need to work on dialing it back at the right times. Good problem to have. Again, should be easy to fix. Actually later in the game Tua did fix it, took the shorter pass, and Sanders kicked the 41 yarder. So Tua seems to be a quick learner. Being sucky (not accurate, no clue, no arm) is not fixable, but that is not Tua's problem.

The related point, against the Patriots, they might have to be able to dink and dunk the ball down the field. Belichick will see what the Dolphins did, and employ the GTFB (get the f*ck back) defense, and not give up the easy scores. He will force them to matriculate the ball down the field, running and passing, without the deep shots. Hopefully, McDaniel and Tua have the patience to do it. If they do, they will win. This is where McDaniel will have to show a firmer commitment to the run, assuming we can actually run, which I believe we should be able to do.

Elite QBs win in different ways, so the Pats game will be an interesting test for Tua (and McDaniel).

On balance, I was highly impressed by Tua. I was a doubter. I was wrong, I think and hope. Needs to do it for the balance of the year, stay healthy, and do it in the playoffs, and if he does, he will be one of the very few elite QBs in the NFL.

Curious what others think. I suspect there will be a lot of "he is already elite." Fine if you believe that, but just explain how you make the case given he has not yet won a playoff game or played a full season of ball. Or if in my camp, and think he is not there yet, but has a chance to be, what do you think he needs to do in order to be considered elite?
 
Possible? yes, probable? wait and see, If he builds on what we have seen when healthy he has a great shot and being top 3
 
I've always said that Tua's ceiling is Drew Brees... and whether that's 'elite' is debatable I guess... but Drew was damned good and was damned good for a long time.

After rewatching the game today, I think Tua can be too brazen sometimes. He's so accurate, but sometimes, he tries to fit balls into ridiculously tight windows when he doesn't need to do so.

That said, I think that this will come with time.
 
I think he can be better than Burrow. Mahomes is in his own realm and Allen is a physical specimen who can be almost unstoppable at times. Fortunately Allen seems to struggle with the mental aspects of the game occasionally. When Tua is dialed in like yesterday he is a top five qb. There are only a couple of qbs who could have won that game yesterday. One of them plays for us.
 
I will be brief and say he has the tools as a qb , smarts and accuracy to be elite not to mention great receiving corp that might be the fastest in the nfl.
 
phinsforlife said:
Before people go nuts, elite is not a term I use loosely. I think there are only 3 QBs in the NFL that are elite now. Burrow, Herbert, Allen. Not Herbert (yet), not Hurts. Rodgers should be elite, but seems to have checked out. We will see if that changes, should be an interesting game tonight.
Huh?

He did things this game I hadn't really seen out of him. Making plays when nothing was there, and it wasn't the scheme alone that made the play.
You miss this last year?



He did things that went beyond finding the open receiver and delivering the ball accurately, which he had already shown he can do. He brought the team back, at the end, when it mattered and when the pressure was on.
Yep, you definitely missed the Ravens game last year. Also his NCAA Championship apparently.

It's been pretty clear to me that Tua has had the potential to be elite (no guarantee) since his days at Bama.
 
Feverdream said:
I've always said that Tua's ceiling is Drew Brees... and whether that's 'elite' is debatable I guess... but Drew was damned good and was damned good for a long time.

After rewatching the game today, I think Tua can be too brazen sometimes. He's so accurate, but sometimes, he tries to fit balls into ridiculously tight windows when he doesn't need to do so.

That said, I think that this will come with time.
agree with all. brees won a SB, and had them competitive for a long time. close enough for me! tua actually does some stuff better than brees too. i think tua is a bit more athletic (scrambles better) and has more zip on the ball. neither a cannon, to be fair
 
Tua doesn’t have a ceiling. He’s shown he can shred playoff teams for 400+ yards and win in shoot outs—he’s done that twice in 12 months. He’s shown he can lead the NFL in passer rating and yards per attempt—he did that at 24.

It’s all about consistency and staying healthy now. He doesn’t need to throw for 400 every week, but he needs to consistently make the right decisions. He has the talent to beat any defense. Now he needs to consistently demonstrate the judgment and patience to beat defenses that are designed to contain him, rather than challenge him. He can’t be throwing jump balls to 5’8 receivers and ripping passes into triple coverage. Eliminating those from his game is the next major step.

Other than that, you’ve got to stay healthy to be elite. Not even Mahomes is elite if you have to average out 12 of his appearances with 5 from Chad Henne.
 
Elite is subjective depending on the person. I'm sure Charger fans think Herbert is elite. I think Tua is capable of winning an MVP if he plays to his potential. I think he can make multiple All-Pro teams. I think he can play like the best QB in the NFL on any given Sunday. I think he can lead us to a SB and win. He will never be elite in terms of physical talent fortunately physical talent is not everything or else Jeff George and Michael Vick would be in the mount rushmore of QBs and Zach Thomas would be selling me insurance.
 
“Before people go nuts, elite is not a term I use loosely. I think there are only 3 QBs in the NFL that are elite now. Burrow, Herbert, Allen. Not Herbert (yet), not Hurts. Rodgers should be elite, but seems to have checked out.”

1694467379113.gif
 
phinsforlife said:
The related point, against the Patriots, they might have to be able to dink and dunk the ball down the field. Belichick will see what the Dolphins did, and employ the GTFB (get the f*ck back) defense, and not give up the easy scores. He will force them to matriculate the ball down the field, running and passing, without the deep shots. Hopefully, McDaniel and Tua have the patience to do it. If they do, they will win. This is where McDaniel will have to show a firmer commitment to the run, assuming we can actually run, which I believe we should be able to do.
It's pretty funny how the script has flipped from "Tua is just a dink-and-dunk game manager" to "will Tua have enough patience to dink-and-dunk when teams sell out to protect against his deep ball."

But OP, you're correct that one of Tua's long-standing leaks to his game has been his tendency to get impatient and press down the field when he doesn't need to, which at times leads to unnceccesary turnovers. That and his tendency to not give up on plays when he needs to just throw the ball out of bounds and live to fight another down. That's what always made people criticising him for being a check-down king so funny. Because if you look at his tape, he's always been a gunslinger.
 
Guys, if you're still questioning whether Tua is elite, you must be a battled & bruised Dolfan weary from being a fan of this team for far too long.

Wake up. Snap to. It's happening before your very eyes & you're letting it pass you by.

I can't tell you if Tua is elite. He needs to play many more years to prove that. But Tua has been PLAYING at an elite level since last season.

His style of play is gonna call for some decisions that are atrocious. But thats what makes him the gunslinger that he is. And I'd rather lose slinging the ball than "its not a sin to punt".

DOLPHINS NATION: ITS TIME TO GO ALL IN ON TUA! SO BRING ON THAT GOOD MOJO, PUT IT OUT INTO THE WORLD IN ORDER TO KEEP HIM HEALTHY.

AFC Division Champs here we come.
 
Marino2.0 said:
Tua doesn’t have a ceiling. He’s shown he can shred playoff teams for 400+ yards and win in shoot outs—he’s done that twice in 12 months. He’s shown he can lead the NFL in passer rating and yards per attempt—he did that at 24.

It’s all about consistency and staying healthy now. He doesn’t need to throw for 400 every week, but he needs to consistently make the right decisions. He has the talent to beat any defense. Now he needs to consistently demonstrate the judgment and patience to beat defenses that are designed to contain him, rather than challenge him. He can’t be throwing jump balls to 5’8 receivers and ripping passes into triple coverage. Eliminating those from his game is the next major step.

Other than that, you’ve got to stay healthy to be elite. Not even Mahomes is elite if you have to average out 12 of his appearances with 5 from Chad Henne.
yes totally agree. more discipline. that is on mcdaniel too. there are times it is ok to dial it back
 
marino13zach54 said:
Guys, if you're still questioning whether Tua is elite, you must be a battled & bruised Dolfan weary from being a fan of this team for far too long.

Wake up. Snap to. It's happening before your very eyes & you're letting it pass you by.

I can't tell you if Tua is elite. He needs to play many more years to prove that. But Tua has been PLAYING at an elite level since last season.

His style of play is gonna call for some decisions that are atrocious. But thats what makes him the gunslinger that he is. And I'd rather lose slinging the ball than "its not a sin to punt".

DOLPHINS NATION: ITS TIME TO GO ALL IN ON TUA! SO BRING ON THAT GOOD MOJO, PUT IT OUT INTO THE WORLD IN ORDER TO KEEP HIM HEALTHY.

AFC Division Champs here we come.
Hear hear.
 
