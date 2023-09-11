Could Tua Actually Be Elite?

For the first time, Tua has me thinking he has a chance to be elite. A few days ago, I was on record saying he is a top 10 QB, but he will never be elite. I might have to change my mind based on what I saw. I have no problem saying I might be wrong.



Before people go nuts, elite is not a term I use loosely. I think there are only 3 QBs in the NFL that are elite now. Burrow, Herbert, Allen. Not Herbert (yet), not Hurts. Rodgers should be elite, but seems to have checked out. We will see if that changes, should be an interesting game tonight.



Tua cannot yet be called elite, because he has not won a playoff game, or finished a full season of football and performed at a high level for a whole season.



HOWEVER, he showed me he has the tools to be elite. He did things this game I hadn't really seen out of him. Making plays when nothing was there, and it wasn't the scheme alone that made the play. Throwing on the run, with accuracy and velocity. There was an absolutely bonkers throw he made to the sidelines, while scrambling left, which very few QBs could do. He did things that went beyond finding the open receiver and delivering the ball accurately, which he had already shown he can do. He brought the team back, at the end, when it mattered and when the pressure was on.



There were some nits that he needs to clean up. These are things he should be able to clean up. At times, he was too aggressive and got loose with the football. Part of being an elite QB is being a game manager, when that is required to win the game. That is the difference between Brady and Montana, and sadly, Dan Marino. For example, the interception Tua threw in the end zone, bad mistake. They were in field goal range. It is ok to take the 3 points at that point in the game. Throw the shorter, low risk pass that either makes for an easier FG, or can turn into a first down with YAC yards. Those 3 points really mattered. They would have meant the Dolphins would have only needed a FG on their last drive to go ahead, or if the Dolphins scored (and converted the XP), the Chargers would have needed a TD at the end of the game, which is a much bigger ask than a FG. Not sure how much of this is McDaniel and how much of it is Tua, but both of them need to work on dialing it back at the right times. Good problem to have. Again, should be easy to fix. Actually later in the game Tua did fix it, took the shorter pass, and Sanders kicked the 41 yarder. So Tua seems to be a quick learner. Being sucky (not accurate, no clue, no arm) is not fixable, but that is not Tua's problem.



The related point, against the Patriots, they might have to be able to dink and dunk the ball down the field. Belichick will see what the Dolphins did, and employ the GTFB (get the f*ck back) defense, and not give up the easy scores. He will force them to matriculate the ball down the field, running and passing, without the deep shots. Hopefully, McDaniel and Tua have the patience to do it. If they do, they will win. This is where McDaniel will have to show a firmer commitment to the run, assuming we can actually run, which I believe we should be able to do.



Elite QBs win in different ways, so the Pats game will be an interesting test for Tua (and McDaniel).



On balance, I was highly impressed by Tua. I was a doubter. I was wrong, I think and hope. Needs to do it for the balance of the year, stay healthy, and do it in the playoffs, and if he does, he will be one of the very few elite QBs in the NFL.



Curious what others think. I suspect there will be a lot of "he is already elite." Fine if you believe that, but just explain how you make the case given he has not yet won a playoff game or played a full season of ball. Or if in my camp, and think he is not there yet, but has a chance to be, what do you think he needs to do in order to be considered elite?