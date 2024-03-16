Could we be looking at this wrong?

jreg1
I heard someone say that Miami might be approaching things differently than most think. Instead of the Dolphins trying to replace Christian Wilkins they may be saying that Sieler is Wilkins replacement and they are trying to find pieces to add to the front to do what Sieler did. Could that be the case? I think they are approaching it that way because Sieler has played well. I was just wondering if you guys agreed with this or if it makes sense at all.