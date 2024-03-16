 Could we be looking at this wrong? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Could we be looking at this wrong?

I heard someone say that Miami might be approaching things differently than most think. Instead of the Dolphins trying to replace Christian Wilkins they may be saying that Sieler is Wilkins replacement and they are trying to find pieces to add to the front to do what Sieler did. Could that be the case? I think they are approaching it that way because Sieler has played well. I was just wondering if you guys agreed with this or if it makes sense at all.
 
I feel this is accurate

And so my guess for first and second round draft picks are WR and OL … in whichever order the draft falls to us
 
Yeah man when I started to think of it this way I felt better. lol
 
It may be an erroneous mindset or next man up mentality. With no disrespect for Seiler, who is one my favorite guys on the team, he was benefitted more with having Wilkins rather than the other way around. Can he raise his game? Perhaps. I still think DT is in play. These other guys are 1-year gap players until the rookie learns the game. I'm more concerned about the DE's and O-line. Even if Phillips and Chubb return mid-season, they will likely not be their usual selves. There should still be plenty of safeties and WR's available in the market.
 
I just hope that the player we get at 21 it becomes a difference maker.
 
I don't think seiler nor Wilkins will be as disruptive without Chubb/JP or equivalent. And I think Miami's DTs will be more focused on keeping the ILBs clean. That said, I think the presence of Seiler made Wilkin's leaving easier and he will, likely, be the 'main' guy. I was a fan of Wilkin's, but Seiler has a high motor, quickness, and relentless.
 
Well statistically he looked better on paper than Wilkins. IMO, whoever lines up next to Chubb and Phillips when they're healthy, is gonna be productive.

Wilkins is a great player, but we simply could not tie up the financial resources.
 
You were obviously seeing something I wasn’t seeing. While I think Sieler played very well and deserved the new contract the Dolphins gave him. Wilkins is one of the top DT’s in the entire league and the Dolphins will miss his play on the field and his leadership on the team.
 
