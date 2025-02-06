 Could we draft 6 starters? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Could we draft 6 starters?

13. OT/OG Armand Membou - Some mocks have us taking him at 13 and he has become a middle of the first round prospect. RT who would move to RG and start immediately for us.

48. OT/OG Wyatt Milum - This is around where he is projected and he is projected to move from LT to LG in the NFL and would start for us at LG right away.

98. DB Denzel Burke - We could release Fuller post June 1 and save $6.8M with only $1.3M in dead money. With his injuries concussions and age that probably makes sense. Let Burke compete with Cam Smith to start opposite Ramsey.

115. DT Joshua Farmer - He wasn't as impressive as Darius Alexander at the Senior Bowl but he was still solid.

135. S Lathan Ransom - More of a Strong Safety. We sign a Free Safety in Free Agency hopefully Camryn Bynum.

151. LB Danny Stutsman - We should re-sign Dodson and let him compete with Stutsman to start along side Brooks.
 
Grier might draft one starter, then a backup who basically redshirts, a practice squad guy, and then some others who will be cut after training camp or given an injury hardship. But other than that, the list looks solid.
 
If we could get back a 2nd or 3rd for Tyreek before the draft, that would up the odds.

Do you think Ransom and Farmer could fall that far?
 
