Could we resign Mike Gesicki ?

fastball83

fastball83

Hello

Ok I know he isn t the TE models that MMD like but with the Hunter Long trade and no TE FA signing and the MG not signing elsewhere ....... perhaps the master was all along to be able with MG to see what he could get in FA and resign him if the price is right for us and if he don t found more money that what we are fine to give him

In add to that , this master plan don t tell we can t draft a TE in this draft
 
DolfanDaveInMI

DolfanDaveInMI

The compensatory pick we'll get back for him -- no matter the round -- is more valuable than he was for us last season. And not to mention the opportunity cost we'd lose paying him what he wants to come back.
 
TFK

TFK

The question shouldn't be can we, the question should be why would we?
 
Fintastic2124

Fintastic2124

FSUDoles

Cat No GIF
 
1

1972forever

DolfanDaveInMI said:
The compensatory pick we'll get back for him -- no matter the round -- is more valuable than he was for us last season. And not to mention the opportunity cost we'd lose paying him what he wants to come back.
Click to expand...
Since he has never made the pro bowl and his playing time was very limited last year, the Dolphins will be lucky to get a supplemental 6th round pick for him.

Also depending on how many more free agents they sign from other teams, it’s very possible they won’t get any pick for Gesicki next year.
 
E30M3

E30M3

I think it might make more sense with a blocking back, but seeing as we stayed the course on RB, I really don't see MG being re-signed. I said in the other thread though, every second he hasn't signed elsewhere makes me nervous.
 
